Connolly Brothers Completes New 40,000 SF Design-Build Aircraft Hangar For Flightlevel Aviation In Danvers, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, recently completed a new 40,000-square-foot design-build aircraft hangar for FlightLevel Aviation, a private fixed base operator (FBO) located at the west entrance of Beverly Regional Airport (BVY) in Danvers, Massachusetts.

This project involved ground-up construction of a pre-engineered building designed to accommodate two private aircraft with wingspans up to 104 feet. The hangar features infrared heating, high-bay lighting, restroom facilities, storage areas and dedicated electrical rooms.

The project involved extensive sitework and the installation of a comprehensive mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) package, including a fire pump system.

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BVY is one of the busiest municipal, general aviation airports in Massachusetts. The Connolly team navigated a very complex, lengthy permitting and zoning process. Close coordination with all project stakeholders was critical to ensure that construction did not disrupt daily airport activity and operations.

“The coordination and logistical demands on this project were significant. Projects like this are where our depth of experience, and our ability to keep a complex job moving, make the difference,” says Connolly Brothers President & CEO Jay Connolly.“We look forward to seeing the impact this new hangar has on FlightLevel's continued growth and hope to collaborate with FlightLevel on future projects.”

Per Peter Eichleay, CEO FlightLevel Aviation:“Connolly Brothers Inc. has been an exceptional business partner, exceeding expectations through the successful, on-time delivery of our hangar project. FlightLevel Aviation looks forward to partnering with CBI again on our next project. If interested in this hangar space opportunity for your aircraft at Beverly Regional Airport, please contact FlightLevel Aviation at (978) 774-2070.”

Connolly Brothers served as both Architect of Record and Construction Manager. The project team also included D&D Electrical Contractors, Inc.; Dave Allen & Company LLC; DJ Plumbing and Heating Inc.; J. Masterson Construction; Platinum Fire Protection; and Tech Mechanical Systems, Inc.

Photo by Hawk Visuals, Inc.

For more information about Connolly Brothers Inc., visit .

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Massachusetts, and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly to handle all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to construction.

Media Contact:

Julia Kelley

978-927-0053, ext. 328

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