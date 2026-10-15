Viirtue Launches First HIPAA-Grade White Label Voip MCP Server For Claude, Chatgpt, Or Any LLM That Supports MCP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Connects cloud PBX, call center, AI Voice Agents, and fax to the AI assistants MSPs already use, with fail-closed compliance and a six-year locked audit trail

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viirtue, the white label voice and quote-to-cash platform for MSPs and telecom resellers, today unveiled Viirtue MCP. Viirtue MCP is a HIPAA-grade white label Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that connects Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and any MCP-compatible AI assistant to the cloud phone system, call center reporting, AI Voice Agents, and fax services that Viirtue partners sell under their own brands. It is available today to Viirtue partners and their customers, following a closed beta of more than three months with nearly two dozen partners.With Viirtue MCP, an office manager can open the assistant they already use and ask,“How many calls did we miss yesterday, and which extensions did they ring?” The assistant pulls the answer live from the phone platform in plain language. There is no portal, no report to build, and nothing to install. Connecting a new user takes about five minutes.The second move in a year-long raceViirtue MCP is the second time in 2026 that Viirtue has moved first on AI in the white label channel. In January, the company launched white label AI Voice Agents that run natively inside its cloud PBX rather than as a bolted-on third-party tool, with billing and telecom tax handled by ViiBE, Viirtue's quote-to-cash platform.Within two quarters, AI Voice Agents appeared in 27 percent of the reasons partners cited for closing deals, according to Viirtue's 2026 closed-won analysis. The product earned Viirtue a 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award from TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine, a fifth consecutive TMCnet Unified Communications Product of the Year, and a finalist spot for Best AI Vendor of the Year in the CRN Best of the Channel Awards 2026.“Every other big name company in communications is racing to bolt a chatbot onto its portal. We said no,” said Dan Rosenrauch, co-founder and CEO of Viirtue.“Nobody wants to use AI inside a vendor's portal. They want to use their own AI, the one already open on their desk, and ask it about their business. So we built one connector for everything Viirtue: the phone system, the call center, AI Voice Agents, fax, and soon ViiBE, all through the assistant our partners and their customers already use, under the partner's brand. Removing friction and meeting customers where they are is core to how we build.”What Viirtue MCP doesViirtue MCP is a remote MCP server with OAuth 2.1 sign-in. It works as a custom connector in Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and any agent framework that supports remote MCP, and it is listed in Claude's connector directory. Each connection reflects the products on the customer's account:Cloud phone system: users, devices, numbers and routing, call history, live calls, voicemail, SMS, answer rules, and auto attendants.Call center reporting: queue statistics, agent status, calls waiting, and abandoned-call callback lists.AI Voice Agents: deployed agents, call logs with AI summaries, resolution rates, and minutes reports.Fax: delivery status, page counts, result codes, and fax number assignments.Built for the customers who cannot afford a leakViirtue MCP was designed first for healthcare practices, financial firms, and legal offices, the customers most eager to put AI on their phone data and least able to accept risk.Read-first, with every change confirmed: most of the platform is exposed as read operations. The few actions that change state, such as updating a user's name or logging a queue agent in or out, require human confirmation before they run. No provisioning, routing edits, or deletions are exposed.Fail-closed recorded-content policy: every tenant starts at Blocked, where no recordings, transcripts, voicemail audio, message text, or fax pages are released. Partners can move a customer to Metadata, Redacted, or Full for tenants who have authorized it.Audited to the person: every lookup and refusal is recorded with the named person, role, account, assistant, and outcome, then retained for six years in a locked store that cannot be shortened or deleted early. The event set is mapped to HIPAA Security Rule audit controls, SOC 2, and PCI DSS logging requirements.Tenant isolation: every connection is pinned server-side to its own accounts, so no customer can see another.White label, with a reseller layer customers never seeThe sign-in page, the connection name, and every answer refer to the partner's brand. The Viirtue name does not appear. Later this quarter, partners get a territory-wide seat to ask“Which of my customers had the most abandoned calls last week?” across their entire book. ViiBE integration follows, bringing partner-only tools such as quote status, billing history, number ordering, and port requests into the same conversation.“MSPs are assembling their operations out of AI assistants plus connectors, next to their PSA, RMM, and documentation,” Rosenrauch added.“More than half of the partners who signed with us this quarter told us AI innovation was a reason they chose Viirtue. Viirtue MCP is what they get next, and it is where the channel is going.”AvailabilityViirtue MCP is available now through the Viirtue partner program. During the launch period, Viirtue's team provisions seats and sets each customer's compliance policy with the partner, starting from Blocked. MSPs and telecom resellers can book a partner demo at or watch the launch webinar replay at .About ViirtueViirtue is a St. Petersburg, Fla.-based white label voice and quote-to-cash platform for MSPs, ISPs, and telecom resellers, serving more than 500 reseller partners. Partners sell carrier-grade cloud PBX, UCaaS, call center, fax, white label AI Voice Agents, and now Viirtue MCP under their own brands, while ViiBE, Viirtue's native quote-to-cash engine, handles quoting, billing, usage rating, and telecom tax automation. Viirtue is backed by Ballast Point Ventures. Learn more at or explore the Viirtue partner program.Media ContactRyan DrofViirtue, Inc....1-833-844-7883

Ryan Drof

Viirtue, Inc.

+1 8338447883

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Viirtue Launches First HIPAA-Grade White Label VoIP MCP Server for Claude, ChatGPT, or any LLM that supports MCP News Provided By Viirtue, Inc. October 15, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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