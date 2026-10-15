ADHD Awareness Month: Published Research Highlights Brain Balance Potential To Support Attention & Cognitive Challenges

October is ADHD Awareness Month. Peer-reviewed studies provide encouraging evidence of improvements in attention and cognitive performance associated with Brain Balance participation.

Brain Balance is an evidence-informed, multimodal intervention designed to support attention, cognitive development and self-regulation.

Lynn Brittnacher, M.A., BCCS, owner and executive director of Brain Balance Centers of Wisconsin

Brain Balance Centers of Wisconsin shares peer-reviewed research and free educational resources to help families understand attention and executive functioning

- Lynn Brittnacher, Executive Director, Brain Balance of WisconsinMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families nationwide recognize ADHD Awareness Month this October, Brain Balance Centers of Wisconsin is highlighting published peer-reviewed research on attention and cognitive development examining improvements in attention, executive functioning, and cognitive performance among children and adolescents participating in the Brain Balance program.The findings offer additional insight into an approach that looks beyond observable behaviors to consider the sensory, motor, and cognitive skills associated with attention, learning, and self-regulation.A 2022 study published in Springer Nature's Humanities and Social Sciences Communications examined 71 children and adolescents with attention-related difficulties following three months of Brain Balance participation. Researchers reported that 81% of participants showed improvement in attention-deficit symptoms, while 49.3% experienced improvements that met the study's statistical criteria for reliable change.A separate study published in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in 2024 examined cognitive test results from 4,548 children and adolescents, including 316 participants in Brain Balance's at-home program and 4,232 in its in-center program. Following three months of participation, researchers reported improvements in overall cognitive performance, including attention, response inhibition and working memory. Both groups demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared with control groups on two cognitive tests measuring attention and inhibitory control, providing evidence of measurable changes in cognitive performance associated with program participation.Together, these studies provide encouraging evidence of improvements in attention and cognitive performance associated with Brain Balance participation. The findings contribute to an expanding body of research examining how the program's integrated approach to sensory-motor and cognitive development may help children and adolescents experiencing attention, learning, and behavioral challenges.Looking Beyond ADHD SymptomsBrain Balance uses an evidence-informed, multimodal approach that combines sensory-motor activities, cognitive exercises and nutritional guidance to support brain functions associated with attention, behavior and learning."After spending 17 years in the classroom, I saw firsthand how difficult it can be for children who struggle with attention, organization and emotional regulation," said Lynn Brittnacher, owner and executive director of Brain Balance Centers of Wisconsin. "These challenges are often more complex than the behaviors we see on the surface. The research reinforces the importance of continuing to explore how attention, movement, sensory processing and cognitive development are connected."Brittnacher has more than 25 years of experience working with children with social, emotional, behavioral, sensory, and developmental challenges. She holds a master's degree in counseling, is a dual-licensed educator, and is a board-certified cognitive specialist.Free ADHD Resources for ParentsTo support families during ADHD Awareness Month, Brain Balance Centers of Wisconsin is sharing "Supporting the ADHD Brain," a free seven-page parent resource that explores common challenges associated with ADHD and offers practical strategies families can try at home. The guide addresses attention, organization, restlessness, and impulsivity, with suggestions involving physical activity, sensory experiences, screen habits, and predictable daily routines.Families can also access a free, on-demand educational webinar exploring ADHD and strategies to support children with attention-related challenges.Visit brainbalanceofwisconsin to download the parent guide, watch webinars, submit questions, or schedule a complimentary consultation. The website also links peer-reviewed studies, including the 2022 research published in Humanities & Social Sciences Communications and the 2024 research published in Frontiers in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.Brain Balance is an evidence-informed, multimodal intervention designed to support attention, cognitive development, and self-regulation. The program can be incorporated into a comprehensive approach to ADHD care alongside medical treatment.About Brain Balance Centers of WisconsinBrain Balance Centers of Wisconsin operates locations in Mequon, Fox Valley, and Madison. Owned and operated by Lynn and Jason Brittnacher, the centers provide individualized, interventional therapy programs incorporating sensory-motor activities, cognitive exercises, and nutritional guidance for children, teens, and adults experiencing challenges related to attention, behavior, learning, and self-regulation. For more information, visit .

Karolyn Raphael

Winger Marketing

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ADHD Awareness Month: Published Research Highlights Brain Balance Potential to Support Attention & Cognitive Challenges News Provided By Winger Marketing October 15, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science



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