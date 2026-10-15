Love And Legend Lolli To Speak At The Biohackers World Conference In Miami

The sibling co-hosts of“Biohack Yourself” join physicians and longevity founders on the Biohackers World stage at the InterContinental Miami, January 16-17.

- Legend LolliMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Love Lolli, 10, and her brother Legend Lolli, 8, will speak at the Biohackers World Conference and Expo in Miami, taking place January 16-17, 2027, at the InterContinental Miami on Biscayne Bay. The siblings, co-hosts of the documentary“Biohack Yourself,” streaming on Amazon Prime, join a two-day program of physicians, researchers and longevity founders. Legend is an actor and podcaster, and Love is a health journalist and peer reviewer at Biohack Yourself Media. Together they bring something few longevity stages offer: the view of the generation that will live longest with the health choices being made today.Miami follows a fall of appearances for the siblings. In September, Legend and Love spoke together at Dr. Fab Mancini's Fab Life Experience in Fort Lauderdale, closing to a standing ovation. Legend told that room he is“living proof of what happens when you take your health into your own hands,” and asked the parents, doctors and scientists in the audience to“build real health education made for kids my age.” He closed with a challenge to his own generation.“We're not going to be the generation who got sick and gave up. We're going to be the generation who got sick and fought back.”Both siblings used the Fab Life stage to announce“WYNX,” a documentary on children's eye health and screen exposure they will co-direct next year. Love went on to speak at the Ultimate Wellness Conference in Miami Beach and at JJ Virgin's final Mindshare Summit in San Diego.“Your health is your true wealth. Protect it early,” she told the Mindshare audience.Legend has worked professionally since he was two months old, with national commercials for Instacart and Amazon Glow and a starring role as Tyler in“Fish Out of Water,” directed by Francesca Scorsese, in which he appears alongside Love. His credits also include“The Super Lollis” and“Good Egg,” and he appears in“sHEALed,” the women's health documentary series from his family's studio, Lolli Brands Entertainment. Off camera he trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he is known for taking on bodybuilders and wellness experts in push-up contests, with a best of 50 without a break.Love holds more than 75 professional credits spanning national commercials, off-Broadway theater, film and television. As journalists for Biohack Yourself, the siblings have interviewed Dr. Steven Gundry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ben Greenfield, Dr. Daniel Amen, Gary Brecka, Bryan Johnson and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon. They are also young real estate investors who bought an investment property together with money saved from their work, a path their parents, Biohack Yourself Media founders Anthony and TereZa Lolli, credit to the family's book,“The Heart of the Deal.”Founded in 2019 by CEO Mick Safron and COO Olia Chernova, Biohackers World produces two-day conferences on longevity, wellness and human performance in Miami, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Each event pairs keynotes, panels and fireside chats with an expo hall of more than 65 wellness brands. The organizer says its events draw more than 1,500 attendees from over 20 countries, a fifth of them medical professionals and functional medicine doctors. The Miami 2027 lineup includes Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, founder of N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide, and Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood of the Functional Medical Institute.ABOUT BIOHACK YOURSELF MEDIABiohack Yourself Media is a global health media company focused on the science, innovation, and people shaping the future of biohacking, longevity, wellness, and human performance. Founded by filmmakers and entrepreneurs Anthony Lolli and TereZa Hakobyan-Lolli, the company operates across documentary filmmaking, print and digital publishing, social media, event coverage, and expert-led content. Through Biohack Yourself Magazine and its broader media ecosystem, Biohack Yourself Media connects audiences with physicians, researchers, practitioners, founders, and innovators working at the forefront of health and human optimization.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Love and Legend Lolli to Speak at the Biohackers World Conference in Miami News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 15, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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