K-POP SENSATION LE SSERAFIM HEADLINES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN FOR ASIAN ENTERTAINMENT STREAMER, RAKUTEN VIKI

LE SSERAFIM consists of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE.

LE SSERAFIM Curates an Exclusive Watch List of Favorite Asian Series for Viki's Global Fan Community

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rakuten Viki, K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.“Viki Pass It On” celebrates the passionate fan communities helping drive the global popularity of Asian entertainment, with strong resonance across Southeast Asia. The campaign features a video spot running on CTV and major social and digital channels, alongside an exclusive watch list curated by LE SSERAFIM featuring the group members' favorite Asian series.Created in partnership with creative agency UNFOLD,“Viki Pass It On” launches today across key global markets. The campaign reflects the way Asian entertainment travels through fandom, as viewers discover new shows, share recommendations and introduce them to their own communities.The campaign launches as Viki's audience approaches 130 million registered users and follows the recent premiere of Viki's original K-drama co-production Dive into You. Next up is the debut of another co-production, The Painted Soul, a Korean animated series coming to Viki on October 21.The ad spot brings this fan culture to life. As LE SSERAFIM prepares to take the stage, the members pass around a mobile device, with each spotlighting a favorite Viki show that reflects her personality, from addictive K-dramas and swoon-worthy C-dramas to variety shows. Each handoff captures a familiar experience among fans: finding a show you love and immediately wanting someone else to watch it too.“Asian entertainment, from K-pop to Korean and Chinese dramas, has found a passionate global audience because of the extraordinary talent behind it, the compelling stories, and the fans who share it with each other,” said Karen Paek, vice president of Marketing at Viki.“This campaign is a tribute to those fans, and we're proud to celebrate them alongside LE SSERAFIM.”LE SSERAFIM has built a strong following across Southeast Asia, with the region playing a prominent role in the group's expanding global presence. Their 2026 PUREFLOW world tour includes stops in Singapore and Manila, with Manila hosting two shows in December following the group's sold-out 2025 concert in the Philippines.Formed in 2022, LE SSERAFIM consists of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE. The group recently released the single album Made My Night, while continuing to reach audiences worldwide through major live appearances, including a headline performance at BlizzCon2026 and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where they became the first K-pop girl group to take the festival stage.Viki is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements through tiered subscriptions of Viki Pass Standard and Viki Pass Plus, and is available on web and several platforms via desktop, mobile, streaming devices, and connected TVs.Discover how fans celebrate their love for Asian entertainment through Viki and Le sserafim' collaboration content of“Pass It On”. Follow Viki on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with an extensive library of dramas, variety shows, movies, and Viki Originals from across Asia. With more than 127 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki's personalized streaming experience allows fans to discover and watch stories they love, brought to life through curated content and high-quality subtitles. Part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki and its entertainment news site Soompi connect a global community of passionate fans through Asian entertainment.About LE SSERAFIMLE SSERAFIM, consisting of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group formed by SOURCE MUSIC under HYBE. Since their powerful debut in May 2022 with 1st mini album FEARLESS, they have steadily expanded their global presence. The group entered the Billboard 200 at No. 14 with 2nd mini album ANTIFRAGILE, reached No. 6 with their 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, and most recently earned their fifth consecutive Top 10 album as 'PUREFLOW' pt. 1 debuted at No. 10. Their first English single“Perfect Night” became a global hit, followed by their first Billboard Hot 100 entry at No. 99 with“EASY.” In April 2024, LE SSERAFIM became the fastest K-pop act to perform at Coachella following their debut and have taken stage at major international events including MTV VMAs and EMAs.“SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)” later reached No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, the group's highest-charting single to date, and earned a Best K-Pop nomination at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The nomination marked their second at the VMAs, following their 2024 win for PUSH Performance of the Year with“EASY.” In 2026, LE SSERAFIM are taking their 'PUREFLOW' world tour across Asia, North America, and Europe, alongside the release of their 2nd single album Made My Night.

Carla Moreno

Habi

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K-POP SENSATION LE SSERAFIM HEADLINES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN FOR ASIAN ENTERTAINMENT STREAMER, RAKUTEN VIKI News Provided By Habi Consulting Inc. October 15, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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