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Alena Aliyeva Shares Footage From 1St International Inclusive Employment Conference In Baku (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-15 01:16:23

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Alena Aliyeva has shared footage from the 1st International Inclusive Employment Conference held in Baku on her Instagram page.

The post is captioned:“Footage from the 1st International Inclusive Employment Conference.”

The conference brings together leading experts from around the world, government agencies, international organizations, private sector representatives, academia and civil society institutions. It has become one of Azerbaijan's largest international platforms for promoting the integration of people with autism and other disabilities into the labor market.

The conference aims to promote the adoption of international best practices in inclusive employment in Azerbaijan, expand cooperation between the public and private sectors, raise employers' awareness of the importance of creating accessible and inclusive workplaces, and help increase sustainable employment opportunities for people with autism and other disabilities.

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Trend News Agency

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