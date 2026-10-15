Broad Arrow Reveals 106-Mile Ferrari F50 For Second Annual Auction In Partnership With Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1997 Ferrari F50 is likely the lowest-mileage example of the last analog Ferrari supercar | Time capsule Ferrari halo car joins Broad Arrow's second annual Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31 as the official auction partner of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas | Single-day auction set to present more than 75 exceptional collector cars for sale, including some of the market's most sought-after supercars and hypercars | Learn more and register to bid for the Las Vegas Auction at broadarrowauctions.com

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has revealed a 1997 Ferrari F50 showing an incredible 106 miles from new as the star lot for its upcoming Las Vegas Auction. Set for October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas, the single-day auction marks Broad Arrow's second annual sale as the official auction partner of the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, held against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. The sale will present more than 75 exceptional collector cars, including some of the market's most sought-after supercars and hypercars.

“This is certainly the lowest mileage example of an end-of-an-era supercar,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and Vice President at Broad Arrow Auctions.“While modern hypercars continue to push the boundaries of design and engineering technology, today's younger collectors are also seeking a return to an analog driving experience, and we've seen the likes of Ferrari and McLaren tease new cars with the manual transmissions they're after. The F50 offers the ultimate mechanical, unfiltered driving experience, powered by Formula 1-derived technology. And for serious collectors, this is as close as anyone can get today to taking delivery of a brand new F50.”

The time-capsule F50, chassis number 107165, is a late production example, the 334th of just 349 Ferrari F50s ever built. Delivered new via Maranello Sales Ltd of Egham, Surrey, as one of approximately 25 examples delivered new to the UK, the F50 is finished in its original Rosso Corsa over Nero leather with Rosso seat inserts and powered by a 4.7-liter, 513-horsepower V12 derived from Ferrari's 1990 Formula 1 engine, mated to a six-speed gated manual transmission.

The car retains its factory removable hardtop and flight case, permitting both berlinetta and barchetta configurations, and is accompanied by an exceptional suite of factory accessories. These accessories include the J.P. Tod's driving shoes, three-piece Schedoni luggage set with dust covers, tool kit, fuse, bulb, and belt kit, wheel socket, and car, seat, and steering wheel covers. Showing just 106 miles on the odometer, this is an unrepeatable F50. The F50 is estimated to bring in excess of $20,000,000 at the Las Vegas Auction.

Weaver adds,“As we've witnessed over the last twelve months, collector appetite for supercars of the '80s, '90s, 2000s, and today continues to climb. Since 2019, modern supercars' share of auction sales has increased to 38 percent while hypercars' share has grown to 32 percent. Hagerty's Ferrari Supercars Index, which includes the F50, continues to far outperform the S&P 500, currently by more than 300 points. Broad Arrow is excited to bring exactly what collectors are looking for to the Las Vegas Auction, which is sure to be one of our most exciting sales to date.”

Additional information on all lots announced to date for Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders for the October 31 sale are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via ... or by calling +1-313-312-0780. Additional feature cars are still to be announced.

Media accreditation is currently open for the Las Vegas Auction. Members of the press on official editorial assignment, along with relevant content creators, are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at .... Additional high-res images and interviews with Broad Arrow Executives and Specialists are available upon request.

Editor's Notes

Photo Captions/Credits: All images by Ted7/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit or

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“envision,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments



1997 Ferrari F50 set to headline Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas Rear angle view of the 1997 Ferrari F50 set to headline Broad Arrow's 2026 Las Vegas Auction on October 31 in partnership with the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008... Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750...