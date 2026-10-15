Associated Research Expands Hypotultra Insulation Resistance Measurement Range From 50 GΩ To 200 GΩ

The Associated Research HypotULTRA Model 7800, pictured, is one of four newly manufactured HypotULTRA models that now measure insulation resistance up to 200 GΩ, along with Models 7804, 7850, and 7854.

HypotULTRA Models 7800, 7804, 7850, and 7854 now measure insulation resistance up to 200 GΩ, which is four times the previous 50 GΩ maximum

- Adam Braverman, President, Associated Research

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Associated Research today announced that newly manufactured HypotULTRA® Models 7800, 7804, 7850, and 7854 now measure insulation resistance up to 200 gigaohms (GΩ), four times the previous 50 GΩ maximum.

The expanded range allows engineers and test professionals to measure insulation resistance above 50 GΩ without using a separate instrument. With the expanded 200 GΩ capability, the updated HypotULTRA models perform dielectric withstand (hipot) and insulation resistance tests on a single platform while retaining the familiar ProVOLT®, FailCHEK®, and Charge-LO® capabilities, with no new procedures for operators to learn.

“Manufacturers don't design a product around one test,” said Adam Braverman, president of Associated Research.“They design around a full safety compliance sequence, and every extra instrument in that sequence is another point of failure on the line. Extending HypotULTRA to 200 GΩ means our customers can keep running their full hipot and insulation resistance sequence from a single platform as their compliance requirements move to higher-resistance measurements.”

Applications for 200 GΩ Insulation Resistance Testing

Insulation resistance testing measures how effectively an insulating material restricts the flow of electrical current; higher resistance readings indicate lower leakage current under the applied test conditions. Potential applications for the expanded range include cables, wire harnesses, aerospace components, battery systems, and other products and components requiring insulation resistance measurements above 50 GΩ.

HypotULTRA Models with 200 GΩ Capability

The 200 GΩ capability applies to the four HypotULTRA models with insulation resistance testing: Models 7800, 7804, 7850, and 7854. All four share a core test set of AC hipot, DC hipot, ground continuity, and insulation resistance. HypotULTRA Model 7800 performs only these four tests, while HypotULTRA Models 7804 and 7854 add 40 A ground bond testing. HypotULTRA Models 7804, 7820, and 7850 are exempt from the requirements of EN 50191, the standard for the safe operation of electrical test equipment, under clause 1.2(b).

HypotULTRA Model 7820, which performs only AC hipot and ground continuity testing, does not include insulation resistance and does not receive the 200 GΩ capability.

All four models include safety interlock, SmartGFI®, and security-access protections; support GPIB, ENET, USB, and RS-232 communication interfaces; and provide LabVIEW and IVI drivers for integration with automated test software.

Availability and Product Information

The 200 GΩ capability is available now on newly manufactured HypotULTRA Models 7800, 7804, 7850, and 7854 through Associated Research and its authorized distributor network. Existing HypotULTRA instruments cannot be upgraded to add the expanded range because the capability requires new instrument hardware. Full specifications, model comparisons, and support documentation are available on the HypotULTRA series product page.

The expanded capability arrives as Associated Research marks its 90th anniversary. The company was incorporated in 1936 and remains family-owned, with instruments in use across manufacturing and laboratory environments worldwide.

About Associated Research

Associated Research, an Ikonix® brand, has designed and manufactured electrical safety compliance test instruments since 1936. The company's hipot, ground bond, insulation resistance, and leakage current testers are used by manufacturers and laboratories across the medical, appliance, aerospace, lighting, consumer electronics, cable and wire harness, electric vehicle (EV), and test and measurement industries to verify compliance with IEC, UL, and a broad range of other recognized international electrical safety standards. Associated Research is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. More information is available at arisafety.

HypotULTRA, FailCHEK, Charge-LO, and SmartGFI are registered trademarks of Associated Research, Inc. Ikonix and ProVOLT are registered trademarks of IKONIX USA LLC.

David Powers

Ikonix USA

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Associated Research Expands HypotULTRA Insulation Resistance Measurement Range from 50 GΩ to 200 GΩ News Provided By Ikonix USA October 15, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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