Truecomp Names Martha Mathers As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

Martha Mathers, CEO TrueComp

GovTech veteran joins as TrueComp builds on the launch of its AI-powered TrueComp Intelligence platform, with employee-level analytics on the horizon

- Martha Mathers, CEOWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrueComp, a leading provider of compensation intelligence and labor cost analytics for cities, counties and other public sector agencies, today announced the appointment of Martha Mathers as Chief Executive Officer.Mathers brings extensive experience helping GovTech and software companies scale, with a track record of leading growth and go-to-market transformation at pivotal stages of their development. At Granicus, she led marketing through a period of significant growth, and at OPEXUS, she led go-to-market transformation as the company expanded its presence across government markets. Most recently, she served as head of marketing at Bloomberg Industry Group.“Every pay decision a city or county makes has to be competitive, affordable and defensible in a public meeting,” said Mathers.“Too often, agencies are making those decisions with a compensation study that started aging the day it was delivered. TrueComp gives HR and finance leaders an always-on view, so they can spot problems early, evaluate their options, and act with confidence. This team has built something that can fundamentally improve how the public sector approaches compensation, and I'm excited to help more agencies put it to work.”Mathers joins following the launch of TrueComp Intelligence (TCI), a Continuous Compensation Intelligence platform that completely transforms compensation strategies, giving public sector agencies an always-on view of their pay competitiveness and compensation structure risks. TCI benchmarks pay against comparable public employers, flags compression and internal equity concerns, and helps agencies understand their market position and the full cost of a decision before they commit to it.As CEO, Mathers will focus on expanding adoption of TCI while working closely with customers to understand where TrueComp can deliver even greater value. That includes bringing the platform's next major capability, Employee Analytics, to market by the end of 2026. Employee Analytics will take TCI's analysis from the job level down to individual employees, so agencies can see exactly who is affected by compression and equity issues, model costs more precisely and prioritize where to act first.“TrueComp has built the foundation for a new approach to public sector compensation, and we see a significant opportunity to expand the impact of that work,” said Gautam Gupta, Partner at Level Equity.“Martha has helped GovTech companies scale through pivotal stages of growth, and her experience will be invaluable as TrueComp reaches more organizations, expands its capabilities and continues delivering greater value to the public sector leaders we serve.”About TrueCompTrueComp is a leading provider of compensation intelligence, labor cost analytics and actuarial solutions purpose-built for public sector agencies. HR and finance leaders across cities, counties and other government agencies turn to TrueComp for the data, insights and expertise needed to navigate complex compensation and workforce decisions. Its solutions combine market benchmarking, compensation analysis and financial modeling to help public sector agencies maintain competitive and equitable pay while understanding the financial impact of their decisions.Learn more at .About Level EquityLevel Equity is a middle-market private investment firm focused on providing expansion capital to rapidly growing software companies through its growth equity and structured capital strategies. Since inception, Level has raised over $5 billion in capital commitments and generated more than $2.4 billion of liquidity across 78 realizations. As of June 30, 2026, the firm manages over $6.4 billion in assets and has completed more than 130 investments. Level partners closely with management teams to drive long-term value creation through its in-house operating platform, NextLevel Operations.For more information, visit .

Taylor Schueneman

TrueComp

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TrueComp Names Martha Mathers as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation News Provided By TrueComp October 15, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Technology



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