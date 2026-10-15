Everstory Partners Expands Everstory University Beyond Its Workforce

State-approved continuing education courses now available to funeral professionals in Florida and North Carolina

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A continuing education program developed to help Everstory Partners build a knowledgeable, well-trained workforce is now available to funeral professionals throughout Florida and North Carolina.The company is expanding its Everstory University program by offering state-approved continuing education courses online and on demand. The goal is to give funeral professionals another option to complete required training and continue developing their skills.The expansion follows the response Everstory has seen from its own employees, who have used Everstory University for professional development and career growth.“We built Everstory University because we want our employees to have the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in their careers and provide the best possible service to families,” said Karen Sheean, chief people officer at Everstory Partners.“Our employees have embraced those opportunities, and we saw a timely opportunity to make some of that same training available to funeral professionals outside Everstory. We believe that expanding learning and development externally only helps to strengthen the industry.”The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that Florida had approximately 1,160 morticians, undertakers and funeral arrangers in 2024, while North Carolina had approximately 940. North Carolina projects an average of 113 openings each year in the occupation, including positions created by growth and the need to replace workers who leave the field.“For us, workforce development doesn't stop at hiring,” said Megan Humphries, vice president of people development at Everstory Partners.“Bringing new people into funeral service is important, but so is investing in those who have already chosen this profession. Giving them opportunities to continue learning, maintain their licenses, and grow throughout their careers is essential to building a strong, sustainable workforce for the future of the deathcare industry.”Everstory University courses are self-paced and available online at any time, an important option for funeral professionals whose schedules can make attending a class at a specific time difficult.External funeral professionals can enroll for $40 per course. The courses remain available at no cost to Everstory employees.Current courses approved in both Florida and North Carolina include A Guide to Empathy in the Workplace, worth two credit hours, Grief Support Training for Deathcare/Funeral Professionals, worth one credit hour, and HIV, AIDS and Other Bloodborne Pathogens, worth one credit hour. Additional courses are available by state.Before Everstory could offer courses for continuing education credit, the organization first had to become an approved continuing education provider in both Florida and North Carolina. From there, each course was submitted for review and approval in accordance with the requirements established by each state.In North Carolina, the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service approves continuing education providers, courses, and instructors. Florida courses must be approved through the state's Board of Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services and listed with the applicable course information before being offered for credit. Megan Humphries and Alana Smith are approved instructors for Everstory University courses.“It's important that funeral professionals know the time they invest in continuing education is worthwhile,” Humphries said.“Our courses have been reviewed and approved to meet state requirements, but we want to go beyond checking a box. We want to create an engaging learning experience where people walk away having learned something they can apply in their work.”The program first launched in Florida in August 2025 and expanded to North Carolina in August 2026, with plans to expand to additional states throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.Earlier this year, Everstory earned Great Place To WorkCertification for the second consecutive year after more than 90 percent of its employees participated in the workplace survey. The company has also introduced programs including its Aspiring Manager Program and expanded opportunities for employees to attend national industry conferences.Funeral professionals can review available courses, state approvals, credit hours and registration information at everstorypartners/everstory-university.###For more information, please contact Alan Byrd at 407-415-8470 or....About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners' mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the company has grown to include more than 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations serving more than 66,000 families a year across the United States and Puerto Rico on both a pre-need and at-need basis.Everstory is the brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize death care through a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the departed with a fresh perspective that death is a natural, beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated. Visit everstorypartners to learn more and memorialplanning for a list of properties and contact information.

Alan Byrd

Evok Advertising Representing Everstory Partners

+1 407-415-8470

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Everstory Partners Expands Everstory University Beyond Its Workforce News Provided By Evok Advertising October 15, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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