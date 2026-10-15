Janicki Industries Names Richard Taylor Chief Accounting Officer

Richard Taylor Joins Janicki as Chief Accounting Officer

Aerospace and defense finance executive brings nearly 30 years of experience leading accounting, reporting and compliance

- John Janicki, PresidentSEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Janicki Industries Names Richard TaylorChief Accounting OfficerAerospace and defense finance executive brings nearly 30 years of experienceleading accounting, reporting and complianceSEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – October 15, 2026 - Janicki Industries, a Tier 1 aerospace and defense composites manufacturer, today announced that Richard D. Taylor has joined the company as chief accounting officer. Taylor brings nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience in aerospace, defense and government contracting, most recently as chief accounting officer of MAG Aerospace in Fairfax, Virginia.In his new role, Taylor will lead Janicki's accounting and financial reporting functions and help build the financial infrastructure to support the company's growth across its Washington, Utah and Montana operations."Richard will help us sharpen our strategic approach to finance and accounting as we continue to grow," said John Janicki, president of Janicki Industries. "He has spent his career building financial systems for complex aerospace and defense organizations, and that experience fits right where we're headed."Before joining Janicki, Taylor led a team at MAG Aerospace across corporate treasury, financial reporting, tax, government compliance and shared services.Taylor previously served as corporate controller at MITRE, where he directed the company's global finance organization, and as senior vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer at ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI). He also spent 16 years in executive finance roles at Science Applications International Corp., where he oversaw financial reporting. He began his career in public accounting in Anchorage, Alaska, including at KPMG.His expertise includes executive financial leadership, government contracting compliance under the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Cost Accounting Standards, U.S. GAAP reporting, cash flow management and financial process optimization."Janicki's reputation for craftsmanship and innovation is unmatched," Taylor said. "I'm excited to help build the financial infrastructure to support our growth, including designing straightforward operating systems that will give Janicki leadership the clarity it needs to scale, stay compliant and execute on strategy."Taylor holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Boise State University. He is a certified public accountant, certified management accountant and certified internal auditor.About Janicki IndustriesJanicki is a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company that designs and builds composite and metallic tooling, parts, prototypes, and assembled structures for customers across aerospace, defense, space, marine, and other industries. As one of the largest privately owned Tier 1 aerospace suppliers in the United States, Janicki brings full-scale production capabilities to programs of any scope.###

MARK FIRMANI

Juno Strategies Inc.

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Janicki Industries Names Richard Taylor Chief Accounting Officer News Provided By Janicki Industries October 15, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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