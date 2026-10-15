Cahill Opens Highland Park Office And Warehouse To Improve North Shore Response Times

Co-Owners, Chris & Brandon

New Highland Park facility gives Cahill technicians faster access to parts, equipment and operational support across the North Shore.

- Brandon Delfino

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer has opened a new office and warehouse in Highland Park, Illinois, giving its technicians faster access to parts, equipment and operational support while serving customers throughout Chicago's North Shore.

A North Shore staple since 1973, Cahill already serves homeowners and businesses throughout Highland Park and surrounding communities. The new facility is focused on improving efficiency and helping technicians complete more repairs quickly and, whenever possible, during the same visit.

Service technicians carry a substantial inventory of commonly needed parts on their trucks, but no vehicle can carry everything required for every repair. The Highland Park warehouse gives Cahill technicians a nearby location to quickly obtain additional parts, equipment and materials without making a lengthy trip back to the company's Lake Bluff warehouse.

That proximity is particularly valuable for customers needing furnace repair in Highland Park, AC repair in Highland Park, or a plumber in Highland Park, where quick access to the right part can make the difference between completing a repair immediately and returning another day.

“Our goal is to keep technicians close to our customers and give them quick access to whatever they need to finish the job,” said Brandon Delfino, co-owner of Cahill.“Our trucks carry a lot, but they can't carry everything. By positioning inventory throughout our service area, we can reduce unnecessary drive time and give our technicians a better opportunity to get customers taken care of the same day.”

Highland Park joins Cahill's existing Illinois locations in Lake Bluff and Palatine, creating a more efficient network of operating hubs across the company's service area. Cahill also plans to open an additional office in Wilmette in November.

Together, the locations allow technicians to replenish truck inventory, pick up larger components and access additional resources without traveling back to a single central warehouse.

The result is shorter travel times, greater operational efficiency and faster support for Cahill customers throughout the North Shore.

“The North Shore has been Cahill's home for more than 50 years,” Delfino said.“This is about putting our people, inventory and resources closer to the customers we already serve and continuing to improve how quickly we can take care of them.”

About Cahill

Founded in 1973, Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer is a locally owned and operated home service company serving Chicago's North Shore and surrounding communities. Cahill provides residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing, sewer and electrical services from locations in Lake Bluff, Palatine and Highland Park, Illinois.

For more information or to schedule service, visit cahillheating or call 847-766-0035.

Diane Poehler

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer

+1 847-766-0035

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Cahill Opens Highland Park Office and Warehouse to Improve North Shore Response Times News Provided By Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer October 15, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services



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