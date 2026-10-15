James Goldman Launches The Warehouse Bible, Volume 1, His Fourth Book

James Goldman – The Warehouse Bible Volume 1

The fourth book in The Art of Moving Boxes Warehouse Educational Series brings 30 years of experience to educators, corporate trainers, and warehouse operators.

- James Goldman

SACO, ME, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James Goldman, a warehouse operations and warehouse management systems professional with 30 years of industry experience, introduces The Warehouse Bible, Volume 1: A Practical Visual Reference for Warehouse Operations. The release marks Goldman's fourth book in The Art of Moving Boxes Warehouse Educational Series, continuing his commitment to practical education for warehouse professionals, educators, and corporate trainers.

Created for educators, trainers, warehouse operators, and supply chain instructors, The Warehouse Bible, Volume 1 is designed to be the ultimate go-to reference for understanding warehouse operations. Its practical, visual approach connects classroom learning and employee training with the work performed on the warehouse floor.

Drawing on three decades of experience in warehousing, logistics, and warehouse systems advisory work, Goldman brings an operational perspective to the challenges of moving products, managing inventory, and supporting the people who keep warehouses running. His work through JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group and The Art of Moving Boxes connects warehouse processes with the systems and training needed to support them.

The book examines the core warehouse process-from receiving and put-away through inventory, picking, packing, and shipping-helping readers understand both individual activities and how they work together. Its reference format is intended to make concepts easier to understand, teach, and revisit as questions arise.

For colleges, universities, vocational programs, and supply chain educators, the book offers a practical companion to classroom instruction. It helps connect operational concepts with the movement of goods through a warehouse, giving instructors a resource for explaining how each function influences the broader operation.

For corporate trainers and learning and development teams, the book provides a reference for onboarding, skills development, and ongoing operational education. Warehouse operators, supervisors, and managers can use it to reinforce fundamentals and build a shared understanding across their teams.

As the fourth book in The Art of Moving Boxes Warehouse Educational Series, this volume extends Goldman's focus on making warehouse knowledge accessible and useful. It is intended to remain a working reference beyond a single class or training session, supporting readers as their responsibilities and operational demands evolve.

The Warehouse Bible, Volume 1 is available on Amazon. Educators, supply chain instructors, corporate trainers, and organizations considering the book for classroom instruction, employee development, or operational training are invited to inquire about an evaluation copy.

For evaluation-copy inquiries, book information, or media requests, contact James Goldman at.... Additional information is available at

james Goldman

Dirigold Publishing

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James Goldman Launches The Warehouse Bible, Volume 1, His Fourth Book News Provided By Dirigold Publishing October 15, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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