Untappd Grows To Nearly 10 Million Drinks With The Addition Of Wine And Spirits, Alongside Comprehensive App Redesign

The updated Untappd app now features nearly 10 million beverages including beers, wines, spirits, and more.

A refined search experience makes discovering new drinks simple with Untappd.

Users can customize their experience to their preferred beverage types with easy-to-use filters.

The world's largest beverage discovery and ratings platform gets its biggest update, expanding to beer, wine, spirits, and more via Wine-Searcher.

- Trace Smith - CEO, Next GlassCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Untappd, the world's largest beverage discovery and ratings platform connecting producers, retailers, and drinks enthusiasts worldwide, today announced the launch of Untappd version 5.0. This platform update grows Untappd's database to nearly 10 million drinks with the addition of wines, spirits, and liquors through a collaboration with Wine-Searcher, the leading global trusted source of wine and spirits data. Untappd 5.0 also introduces a complete redesign of the app, with a modern interface, refreshed branding, and new tools to discover, track, and share drinks.The expansion reflects a shift in how consumers drink. Today's consumers explore multiple beverage categories, moving freely among craft beer, wine, spirits, non-alcoholic options, and functional beverages depending on the occasion. Beverage producers have adapted to meet consumer preferences, diversifying their portfolios to meet their customers' changing tastes. Untappd 5.0 is built for both sides of that shift, giving drinkers one place to discover and remember everything they enjoy and allowing producers the flexibility to reach those drinkers across every category.“With so many quality options across all categories, the modern beverage consumer doesn't want to live inside a box,” said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass, the parent company of Untappd.“A brewery today might also make hard seltzer, canned cocktails, and a non-alcoholic line, and the person drinking an IPA on Friday might order a mezcal on Saturday. Untappd 5.0 reflects the demands of an evolving industry. By bringing millions of wines and spirits onto the platform in partnership with our friends at Wine-Searcher, we're giving consumers one home for every drink they discover, and giving all producers a central place to connect with customers across their entire brand portfolio.”Through its collaboration with Wine-Searcher, Untappd now gives users access to the most comprehensive wine and spirits catalogs available, in addition to the 3 million-plus beers and other beverages already on the Untappd platform. With more than 20 years of experience aggregating product data from retailers, producers, and auction houses around the world, Wine-Searcher brings reliable, high-quality data that lets Untappd users find, check in, and rate wines and spirits with the same ease they've long enjoyed with beer.The collaboration lays the foundation for the next generation of Untappd, moving the platform from the home of beer discovery to a destination for the entire world of drinks.“Untappd has built a remarkably engaged global community of drinks enthusiasts, and we're thrilled to help bring the world of wine and spirits to their platform,” said Julian Perry, CEO of Wine-Searcher.“For two decades, our focus has been on accuracy and depth of data. Pairing that foundation with Untappd's discovery and social experience opens the door for millions of people to explore wine and spirits in a way that's personal, social, and genuinely useful.”Along with the catalog update, Untappd 5.0 includes the most significant update in the app's history. Key features include:. A full redesign with a modern UI, refreshed branding, and new light and dark modes. Rebuilt navigation that makes it faster and more intuitive to move through the app. Personalized recommendations that make it easier to discover new drinks, producers, and venues. Enhanced stat tracking that breaks down check-ins by drink type, venue, and more. A reimagined community experience that makes it easier to find new places and friends, and keeps all Untappd updates in one placeAs always, Untappd users can check in and rate every beverage they try, and attach the location where they enjoyed it. That combination sets Untappd apart from other drink ratings apps, which lack location-based check-ins. Whether it's a rare bottle opened at a milestone celebration or a local pour discovered on vacation, Untappd helps users remember not just what they drank, but where and when, turning a personal drink history into a record of special moments and experiences.For users who prefer the beer-centric Untappd they know and love, a simple settings toggle lets them keep their experience focused on beer while still enjoying the benefits of the redesigned app.Untappd 5.0 is available now as a free update on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit untappd.About UntappdAvailable for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for drinks consumers, retailers, and producers, with over 12 million users globally and nearly 1.6 billion consumption moments captured worldwide. The Untappd app lets users search for and discover beverages, producers, and retail establishments with great drink selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software, data, marketing, payment, and eCommerce solutions that connect beverage producers, retailers, and consumers in the global beverage industry.Producer Solutions: Ekos, Ollie, PaySmart, OrderHubRetailer Solutions: Untappd for Business, OznrConsumer Solutions: Untappd, Hop CultureAbout Wine-SearcherEnabling huge, market-leading volumes of high-quality data transactions and content over 20 years has established Wine-Searcher as the pre-eminent global source of data for 'online, off-trade' wine & spirits pricing and availability. Every day, Wine-Searcher collects and aggregates online product lists from a global range of wine & spirits retailers, producers, and auction houses. The innovative combination of technology with expert in-house personnel is fundamental to Wine-Searcher's reputation for the long-term accuracy, reliability, and quality of its data.

Tyler Kairys

Next Glass

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Untappd Grows to Nearly 10 Million Drinks with the Addition of Wine and Spirits, Alongside Comprehensive App Redesign News Provided By Next Glass October 15, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional...



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