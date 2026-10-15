CI President Dennis Kowalski addresses attendees during the facility tour, with cryogenic storage dewars in the background.

The Cryonics Institute, the world's largest provider of cryonic suspension, celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday with a gala celebration at the Ford House.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cryonics Institute, the world's largest provider of cryonic suspension, celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday with a gala celebration at Ford House in Michigan. Speakers discussed CI's history, including its recent rapid growth, its commitment to non-profit, democratic principles, recent advances in low-temperature biology, and new innovations - including both technical improvements and a new cryonics trust for members wishing to preserve their assets for potential future revival.

Earlier in the weekend, members and visitors toured CI's two facilities.

CI has cryonically suspended 295 patients to date, in addition to more than 300 pets. CI was founded by Robert Ettinger, the founder of the cryonics movement, through his 1964 book The Prospect of Immortality.



For further information, contact Dennis Kowalski at....

Dennis Kowalski

The Cryonics Institute

+1 (586) 791-5961

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Cryonics Institute Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 295 Patients in Cryonic Suspension News Provided By The Cryonics Institute October 15, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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