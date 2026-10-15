Reauthorization Of Regional Ocean Partnerships Introduced In The House Of Representatives

Ocean Springs, Miss.

Proposed legislation will bring continued support for regional collaboration to identify and develop solutions for coastal environments and economies

- U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS-04)OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS-04) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) introduced the bipartisan Regional Ocean Partnership Reauthorization Act on Oct. 6, 2026.If passed by Congress and signed by the President, the Act will reauthorize Regional Ocean Partnerships (ROPs) for the next five years and bring continued support for voluntary, intergovernmental coordination to address ocean and coastal issues. The Gulf of America Alliance is the ROP for the Gulf of America, designated by the governors of the five Gulf states: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Three other ROPs are also currently authorized: the Northeast Regional Ocean Council, Mid-Atlantic Regional Council on the Ocean, and the West Coast Ocean Alliance.Regional Ocean Partnerships have operated for nearly two decades and were formally authorized by Congress in 2022. They focus on issues that are identified by the member states, provide a voice for a wide variety of stakeholders, and foster intentional, efficient coordination on shared priorities. Regional Ocean Partnerships also leverage public and private funding to accomplish objectives common to multiple stakeholders across the region, reducing duplication. All ROPs implement projects that address their priorities and benefit from a regional approach.“Regional Ocean Partnerships give states and local stakeholders a seat at the table when it comes to protecting these resources and addressing the challenges facing our coastal communities,” said Congressman Ezell.“By passing the Regional Ocean Partnerships Reauthorization Act, Congress will give the Gulf states and our private partners more opportunities to continue protecting our valuable resources in the Gulf of America,” said General Joe Spraggins, Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and member of the Alliance Management Team.The Gulf of America Alliance would like to thank co-sponsors Congressman Ezell and Congresswoman Bonamici along with the leaders of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR-04, Chairman) and Congressman Jared Huffman (D-CA-02, Ranking Member), for their commitment to recognizing the value of regional collaboration and the benefits to our country.Go to Congress to follow the progress of H.R. 10756.

David Lee Simmons

Gulf of America Alliance

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Reauthorization of Regional Ocean Partnerships Introduced in the House of Representatives News Provided By Gulf of America Alliance October 15, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, U.S. Politics



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