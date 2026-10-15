JKS Financial Gives Back Through Light Of Life Rescue Mission Food Pantry

Light of Life 2026

The company supports efforts to provide food and resources to families in need

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JKS Financial, a financial services and wealth management firm, recently volunteered at Light of Life Rescue Mission's Food Pantry, supporting the organization's efforts to provide essential food and resources to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the Pittsburgh community.Light of Life has served Pittsburgh since 1952, providing food, shelter, outreach services and long-term programming for people experiencing homelessness, poverty or addiction. Today, its services include emergency shelter, street outreach, a Food Pantry, a Donation Center and life transformation programs.As part of their volunteer efforts, JKS Financial employees supported the Light of Life Food Pantry by organizing bulk food donations, stocking shelves, checking neighbors in and out, and assisting shoppers throughout the aisles. Their involvement helped the Food Pantry continue providing essential groceries and resources to members of the community facing food insecurity.“Giving back to our community is an important part of who we are at JKS Financial,” said Geoff Kasse, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial.“We're grateful for the opportunity to volunteer with Light of Life and support the important work they do for individuals and families in need. Being able to contribute our time and lend a helping hand is a small way we can make a positive impact in the Pittsburgh community.”JKS Financial is committed to giving back to the Western Pennsylvania region and encourages others to make a meaningful difference in their communities through volunteer opportunities and community involvement.For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit .About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial's mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. View detailed disclosures regarding individual representatives at href="" rel="external nofollow" N.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNEas one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company(NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

Erinn Sentner-Mulé

JKS Financial

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JKS Financial Gives Back Through Light of Life Rescue Mission Food Pantry News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots October 15, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.