Mizoram CM Launches Four Digital Financial Management Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday launched four major digital financial management initiatives of the state government to strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in the management of public finances.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the initiatives, implemented by the Finance Department, include the Mizoram Integrated Works Accounts System (MIWAS), e-Sanction, e-Budget and 100 per cent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The official added that MIWAS would streamline works accounts in six departments -- the Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Power and Electricity Department (P&E), Irrigation and Water Resources Department (I&WRD), Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department (EF&CC), and Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department (LRS&WC).

The system is expected to improve the reconciliation of expenditure figures submitted to the Accountant General and ensure the proper submission of expenditure vouchers through the Treasury, thereby strengthening financial monitoring and accountability.

The e-Budget module will enable the online preparation and submission of budget proposals through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), reducing manual work, calculation errors and delays in processing budget-related matters.

The e-Sanction module will facilitate the online processing of expenditure sanctions, enabling proposals to be forwarded electronically from Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and Heads of Departments to the concerned Administrative Departments and the Finance Department.

The system will also help prevent expenditure beyond the available budgetary allocations.

Under the 100 per cent DBT initiative, payments under state government schemes, including Thlai Thar Leina, Bana Kaih and Power Subsidy, will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after the Treasury passes the bills.

The payment status will also be trackable through IFMIS, helping improve transparency and enabling beneficiaries to monitor the progress of their payments.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the importance of digital financial management in ensuring transparency, accountability and the efficient utilisation of public funds.

He emphasised that the adoption of digital systems would help modernise financial administration, streamline government procedures and improve the delivery of public services.

The Chief Minister noted that Mizoram had received Rs 350 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme under Part IX in the previous financial year.

He added that the state government was preparing to secure around Rs 650 crore under SASCI Parts IV and IX during the 2026-27 financial year.

Lalduhoma also acknowledged the contributions of the Finance Department, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Interlace India Private Ltd. and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) towards strengthening the state's digital financial infrastructure.

The initiatives mark another significant step towards modernising Mizoram's financial administration, improving the monitoring of public expenditure and ensuring more transparent, accountable and efficient delivery of government services to the people.