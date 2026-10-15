Alectra's Vinay Mehta Named To Canada's Clean50 For Commitment To Sustainability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. announced today that Vinay Mehta, Executive Vice President, Legal, Strategy and Corporate Secretary, has been named a recipient of the 2027 Clean50 Award in the Traditional Energy and Generation category.

The Clean50 Award recognizes Vinay's executive leadership and legal expertise in embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities across Alectra. As the executive accountable for Alectra's sustainability agenda, Vinay sets the strategic direction and leads the Sustainability Team responsible for developing and advancing the company's ESG roadmap. Through its enterprise-wide mandate, the team works across Alectra to advance measurable climate and decarbonization objectives, align corporate policies, priorities and resources, and support Alectra's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Vinay has elevated sustainability as an enterprise priority at Alectra,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“His strategic discipline, legal insight and strong governance have brought focus and accountability to our ESG agenda. Through his executive leadership of the Sustainability Team, he has aligned its mandate with our corporate priorities and enabled the team to work across Alectra to convert our climate commitments into measurable business and community outcomes.”

Sustainability initiatives advanced since the end of 2023 have helped reduce Alectra's greenhouse gas emissions by 19.6 per cent, positioning the company as a sector leader.

“It is an honour to be recognized by Canada's Clean50 alongside leaders advancing meaningful climate action across the country,” said Vinay Mehta, Executive Vice President, Legal, Strategy and Corporate Secretary, Alectra Inc.“This recognition reflects the leadership of Alectra's Sustainability Team and the strength of its collaboration across the enterprise. I am proud to provide the executive sponsorship and oversight that align the team's mandate with Alectra's corporate priorities, embed sustainability into enterprise decision-making and advance measurable value for our customers, communities and the environment.”

Canada's Clean50 Awards, presented by Delta Management Group, annually recognize leaders from across Canada whose recent work has made a measurable contribution to climate action and the transition to a clean, low-carbon economy. Honourees are selected from 16 categories following a nomination, research and review process.

To learn more about Alectra's ESG commitments and performance, visit: alectra.com/esgreport.

To learn more about Canada's Clean50, visit: clean50.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

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About Delta Management Group

Delta Management Group is the only search firm in Canada to be focused in the unique niche market of climate action / impact professionals, ranging in seniority from senior but non-executive individual contributors, ESG experts, technical and BD staff, to the“C” suite: Chief sustainability officers, executive directors, CEOs, and board members.

Led since 1992 by founder Gavin Pitchford, who also serves as the Executive Director of the Canada's Clean50 Award program, in 2010 Delta began to pivot from its roots in staffing a wide range of roles within bleeding edge networking and communications product vendors and service providers, to the present day, where virtually all search activities are focused on roles that have some significant connection to our shared environment and stalling climate change, or dealing with climate risk. Learn more at:

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