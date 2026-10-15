Grupo Bimbo Achieves 98% Positive Nutrition Across Its Daily Consumption Portfolio



48% of the Company's total net sales come from products with optimal nutritional quality. ATNi recognized Grupo Bimbo as the global leader in accessible nutrition and the fourth-highest-rated food company in overall nutrition performance.



MEXICO CITY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Bread Day, Grupo Bimbo announced that 98% of its daily consumption portfolio, including breads, baked goods, English muffins, and savory bagels, delivers Positive Nutrition, meeting optimal nutritional quality standards within their respective categories. In addition, 48% of the Company's total net sales come from products with optimal nutritional quality. This achievement is the result of an ongoing nutritional improvement process focused on increasing fiber, protein, whole grains, and vitamin content, while reducing sodium, added sugars, and saturated and trans fats.

This milestone is part of a continuous portfolio innovation and transformation journey that Grupo Bimbo has been advancing for more than two decades, adapting its recipes to meet consumers' evolving tastes, needs, and expectations. Today, this strategy combines innovation, science, and consumer insights to offer delicious and accessible products with improved nutritional profiles and simpler, more natural recipes.

To classify products as Positive Nutrition, the Company uses the Health Star Rating (HSR) methodology, a system endorsed by the governments of Australia and New Zealand and internationally recognized for its comprehensive approach to evaluating packaged foods. The model assigns a score on a scale from 0.5 to 5 stars based on a product's overall nutritional profile. Products earning 3.5 stars or higher are considered to have optimal nutritional quality.

As part of this ongoing recipe innovation and reformulation process, 97% of Grupo Bimbo's white breads, baked goods, bagels, and English muffins now provide at least 2 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams of product.

Fiber is a key nutrient for a balanced diet, and numerous international health organizations recommend increasing its consumption. In this context, grain-based products can contribute to daily fiber intake as part of a complete and balanced diet. Wheat, the primary ingredient used in breadmaking, is also one of the most widely consumed grains worldwide and serves as an important source of energy and fiber for millions of people.

Grupo Bimbo produces its packaged breads and savory baked goods without preservatives or artificial colorants (azo dyes). In addition, it uses flour fortified with iron, folic acid, and B vitamins in accordance with public health fortification policies established by government authorities.

The Company's work in nutrition has also been recognized by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNi), an independent foundation based in the Netherlands that evaluates the world's leading food and beverage companies. In its latest assessment, conducted in 2024, Grupo Bimbo ranked as the fourth-highest-rated food company globally and received the highest score in the Accessible Nutrition category.

Commenting on the achievement, Patricia Villalobos, Global Research and Development VP at Grupo Bimbo, said: "Since 2005, we have been transforming our recipes with the goal of continuing to offer nutritious and delicious products that meet our consumers' evolving needs, preferences, and expectations. The Positive Nutrition results we see today reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement."

Grupo Bimbo continues to make progress in this area. By 2030, the Company aims for 100% of its white breads and baked goods to provide at least 3 grams of fiber per 100 grams of product, the standard recognized by the Codex Alimentarius for a product to be considered a source of fiber. Additionally, by 2027, the Company seeks to ensure that its breads, baked goods, English muffins, and savory bagels contain fewer than 15 ingredients, all of them easily recognizable to consumers.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has a presence in 99 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 60 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 250 bakeries and snackeries, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With annual sales of over US$23 billion, the Company offers a diversified product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toasts, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo operates one of the largest direct-store-delivery networks in the world, with more than 55,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and trade in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media Contact:

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

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