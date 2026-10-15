OHBA Recognizes And Celebrates Renovator Contributions During Renovation Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders Association is thrilled to recognize October as Renovation Month, with its first ever dedicated renovation campaign across OHBA's social media channels.

The campaign includes written and video testimonials submitted directly by members, highlighting why they became renovators, the importance of the RenoMark program, and their advice to the next generation of renovators. The intent is to spotlight the important work these renovators are doing and the critical role they play in Ontario's housing ecosystem.

“Renovators are becoming more and more important to Ontario families as economic uncertainties cause them to look at what can be done to their existing home to make it exactly what they're looking for. This month is a great chance for OHBA, RenoMark and our members to highlight what renovators do and some of the things families should be thinking about should they decide to renovate their home,” said Scott Andison, CEO of OHBA.

In addition to a campaign on their social media channels, OHBA is proud to announce the 2026 OHBA Master Renovators' Summit: Building the Future Renovator, taking place in Toronto on November 6, 2026.

“As Chair of the Ontario Renovators' Council, I am incredibly proud that the Renovators' Summit is returning for its second year, bigger and better than last year. It's a fantastic day of education from leading experts, discussions amongst our colleagues, and a chance to learn about the products, services, and solutions that help renovation businesses prepare for what's next via the partner tradeshow,” said Peder Madsen, President & Owner of CCR Build + Remodel, and Chair of the Ontario Renovators' Council.

The Summit is a day for renovators, builders, industry leaders, and technical experts to focus on the trends, technologies, and opportunities shaping the future of the renovation sector.

This year's summit will explore emerging technologies, evolving building practices, new market opportunities, and the future of the renovation industry, delivering practical insights to help strengthen your business and lead confidently in a changing market. You can register today at events.ohba.ca

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CONTACT: Liz Davidson Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) 416-677-1975...