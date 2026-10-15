Obesity Clinical Trial And Competitive Landscape Surges As 200+ Companies Advance Next-Generation Therapies Delveinsight
|Drug Name
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Enicepatide
|Hoffmann-La Roche
|III
|Dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist
|SC
|VK2735
|Viking Therapeutics
|III
|Dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist
|SC
|AZD6234
|AstraZeneca
|III
|Amylin receptor agonists
|SC
|MDR-001
|MindRank AI Ltd
|III
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Oral
|KDS2010
|NeuroBiogen/Scelix Bio
|II
|Reversible monoamine oxidase-B inhibitor
|Oral
|THDBH120
|Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical
|II
|Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist
|SC
|ABBV-295
|AbbVie/Gubra Biotech
|II
|Amylin receptor agonists
|SC
|WVE-007
|Wave Life Sciences
|II
|INHBE mRNA silencing
|SC
|ALN-2232
|Alnylam Pharmaceutical
|I/II
|ACVR1C protein expression inhibitors; RNA interference
|SC
|AZD1043
|AstraZeneca
|I
|ActRII modulator
|SC/IV
|NBIP-'1968
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|I
|GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon Receptor Triple Agonist
|SC
Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting and Competitive Intelligence at DelveInsight, said that obesity is rapidly evolving from a lifestyle-focused condition into a high-value chronic disease market, supported by rising prevalence, growing recognition of its cardiometabolic burden, and increasing willingness to pursue pharmacologic treatment. The next wave of emerging therapies is being driven by demand for greater and more durable weight loss, improved tolerability, convenient dosing, and differentiated mechanisms beyond established GLP-1–based approaches. As competition intensifies, clinical efficacy, safety, persistence, and broader metabolic benefits are likely to shape the commercial opportunity across the evolving obesity treatment landscape.
Recent Developments in the Obesity Treatment Space
- In September 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from CT-388-104, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating enicepatide (CT-388), an investigational, once-weekly dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, in adults living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and overweight or obesity. In the study, enicepatide met both primary endpoints, delivering dose-dependent and clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose and body weight at 48 weeks. In September 2026, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. announced the initiation of its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating WVE-007, an investigational GalNAc-siRNA, in combination with tirzepatide in adults living with obesity. In September 2026, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. announced positive top-line results from the company's maintenance study of VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2735 demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile during the 12-week maintenance dosing period, with observed rates of GI-related adverse events comparable to placebo. In August 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of a Phase I first-in-human clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of NBIP-'1968, an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist being developed as a therapy for obesity. In August 2026, Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced that following the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it has initiated two Phase I studies in the US for the treatment of obesity: ASC36, a once-monthly to once-quarterly next-generation amylin receptor peptide agonist and ASC36_35FDC, a once-monthly subcutaneous (SQ) fixed dose combination (FDC) injection of ASC36 and GLP-1R/GIPR peptide agonist ASC35. In August 2026, MBX Biosciences, Inc. reported that the initial Phase I data for MBX 4291 support potential for once-monthly dosing. Preliminary blinded data from the ongoing Phase I trial of MBX 4291 in adults with obesity demonstrated mean weight loss of 7% (range, 0–16%) at eight weeks (n=8, including 2 placebo) in the first multiple ascending dose (MAD) Part B cohort, with MBX 4291 generally well tolerated through eight weeks. In July 2026, MindRank AI Ltd. announced the completion of a USD 52 million Series B financing. The round was led by a group of institutional and healthcare funds. The funding will advance MindRank's AI-native drug R&D engine and innovative pipeline, including MDR-001, an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase III clinical development in China. In July 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist. In both studies, retatrutide met the primary endpoint, delivering substantial weight loss in adults with obesity and some of its most serious complications: type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. In June 2026, iBio, Inc. announced the dosing of the first participant in its Phase I clinical trial of IBIO-600, the Company's most advanced obesity and cardiometabolic asset and its first program to enter human clinical development. In May 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-1, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity and without diabetes. In March 2026, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase III VANQUISH-2 clinical trial of subcutaneous VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2735 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity. In March 2026, AbbVie announced positive topline results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of its Phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneous ABBV-295. In January 2026, Alveus Therapeutics Inc. announced its launch with a USD 159.8 million Series A financing. Proceeds from the financing will support Phase II clinical development of ALV-100, the company's lead program. In January 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. In January 2026, Alveus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALV-100, the company's lead investigational therapy for chronic weight management, enabling initiation of a Phase Ib clinical study.
Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Key Obesity Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Neurocrine Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Genexine, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd., Roche, MBX Biosciences, iBio, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Pfizer, Suzhou Siran Biotechnology, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BrightGene Bio-medical technology, Huons Co., Ltd., S1 Biopharma, Inc., AbbVie, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, HongKong Curegene Innovation Co., Limited, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Alveus Therapeutics, Inc., Syntis Bio, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Pipeline Obesity Therapies: NBIP-'1968, ASC36, WVE-007, GX-G6, UBT251, CT-388, MBX 4291, IBIO-600, VK2735, Berobenatide, SA030, HDM1005, HS-20136-2, BGM0504, HUC2-676, S1B-509, ABBV 295, SRSD384, SGB-7342, BI 3034701, CG-0416, SYH2082, MK-4082, HM17321, ALV-100, SYNT-101, ALN-6222, and others.
Frequently Asked Questions from the Obesity Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis
- How is AI transforming the obesity clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence? Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the race to develop next-generation obesity treatments? How do competing obesity therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and durability of weight loss? Which emerging mechanisms of action and treatment innovations could reshape the future of obesity care? How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, and potential market disruptions earlier? Where are the biggest unmet needs and opportunities for differentiation in the obesity therapeutic market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, and partnering decisions?
Table of Contents
|1.
|Obesity Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Obesity Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Obesity Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Obesity Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|WEGOVY: Novo Nordisk
|5.
|Obesity Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Obesity Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Obesity Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company
|8.
|Obesity Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1.
|KDS2010: NeuroBiogen Co., Ltd
|9.
|Obesity Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|NBIP-'1968: Neurocrine Biosciences
|10.
|Obesity Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11.
|Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the Obesity Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|Obesity Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
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