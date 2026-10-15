New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Clinical Trial and Competitive Landscape Surges as 200+ Companies Advance Next-Generation Therapies | DelveInsight

The obesity competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research on 200+ pipeline obesity drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's Obesity Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline obesity therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the obesity therapeutics domain.

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Competitive Landscape Report



DelveInsight's obesity competitive landscape and clinical trial analysis report presents a robust market with over 200 active players developing more than 200 pipeline obesity therapies.

Key obesity companies, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Neurocrine Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Genexine, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd., Roche, MBX Biosciences, iBio, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Pfizer, Suzhou Siran Biotechnology, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BrightGene Bio-medical technology, Huons Co., Ltd., S1 Biopharma, Inc., AbbVie, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, HongKong Curegene Innovation Co., Limited, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Alveus Therapeutics, Inc., Syntis Bio, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others, are evaluating new obesity drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline obesity therapies, such as NBIP-'1968, ASC36, WVE-007, GX-G6, UBT251, CT-388, MBX 4291, IBIO-600, VK2735, Berobenatide, SA030, HDM1005, HS-20136-2, BGM0504, HUC2-676, S1B-509, ABBV-295, SRSD384, SGB-7342, BI 3034701, CG-0416, SYH2082, MK-4082, HM17321, ALV-100, SYNT-101, ALN-6222, and others, are under different phases of obesity clinical trials.

Approximately 30+ obesity medications are in the late stage of development, whereas 180+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key MoAs under development include Dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, Amylin receptor agonists, GLP-1 receptor agonist, Reversible monoamine oxidase-B inhibitor, INHBE mRNA silencing, ACVR1C protein expression inhibitors, RNA interference, ActRII modulator, GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon Receptor Triple Agonist and others.

What is Obesity?

Obesity is a chronic, progressive disease characterized by excessive or abnormal accumulation of body fat that can negatively affect overall health. It develops through a complex interaction of genetic, metabolic, behavioral, environmental, and socioeconomic factors, rather than simply being the result of excessive food intake or lack of physical activity. Obesity is commonly assessed using body mass index (BMI), with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher generally classified as obesity in adults. The condition is associated with an increased risk of several serious health complications, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, dyslipidemia, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and certain cancers. Growing prevalence worldwide has made obesity a major public health concern and has increased demand for effective long-term approaches to weight management and obesity-related complications.









To know more about obesity drug development, visit @ New Drug Treatment for Obesity

Approved Obesity Drug Profile Analysis

WEGOVY: Novo Nordisk

WEGOVY (semaglutide), developed by Novo Nordisk, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight who have at least one weight-related comorbidity. By activating GLP-1 receptors, the therapy helps suppress appetite and reduce food intake, thereby supporting sustained weight loss alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. In the U.S., Wegovy is offered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection, while the FDA approved a once-daily 25 mg oral formulation in December 2025. In the Phase III OASIS 4 trial, the oral formulation achieved approximately 17% mean weight loss at 64 weeks.

FOUNDAYO: Eli Lilly

Orforglipron is an oral, once-daily, small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Eli Lilly for the treatment of obesity. By activating GLP-1 receptors, it promotes glucose-dependent insulin secretion, reduces glucagon release, and delays gastric emptying, thereby supporting improved glycemic control. Unlike injectable GLP-1 therapies, orforglipron is formulated for convenient oral administration and does not require injections or fasting before dosing. In August 2026, the UK MHRA authorized orforglipron for adults with inadequately controlled obesity, making the UK the first European country to approve the therapy for this indication.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Obesity Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Name Company Phase MoA RoA Enicepatide Hoffmann-La Roche III Dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist SC VK2735 Viking Therapeutics III Dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist SC AZD6234 AstraZeneca III Amylin receptor agonists SC MDR-001 MindRank AI Ltd III GLP-1 receptor agonist Oral KDS2010 NeuroBiogen/Scelix Bio II Reversible monoamine oxidase-B inhibitor Oral THDBH120 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical II Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist SC ABBV-295 AbbVie/Gubra Biotech II Amylin receptor agonists SC WVE-007 Wave Life Sciences II INHBE mRNA silencing SC ALN-2232 Alnylam Pharmaceutical I/II ACVR1C protein expression inhibitors; RNA interference SC AZD1043 AstraZeneca I ActRII modulator SC/IV NBIP-'1968 Neurocrine Biosciences I GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon Receptor Triple Agonist SC

Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting and Competitive Intelligence at DelveInsight, said that obesity is rapidly evolving from a lifestyle-focused condition into a high-value chronic disease market, supported by rising prevalence, growing recognition of its cardiometabolic burden, and increasing willingness to pursue pharmacologic treatment. The next wave of emerging therapies is being driven by demand for greater and more durable weight loss, improved tolerability, convenient dosing, and differentiated mechanisms beyond established GLP-1–based approaches. As competition intensifies, clinical efficacy, safety, persistence, and broader metabolic benefits are likely to shape the commercial opportunity across the evolving obesity treatment landscape.

Recent Developments in the Obesity Treatment Space



In September 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from CT-388-104, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating enicepatide (CT-388), an investigational, once-weekly dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, in adults living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and overweight or obesity. In the study, enicepatide met both primary endpoints, delivering dose-dependent and clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose and body weight at 48 weeks.

In September 2026, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. announced the initiation of its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating WVE-007, an investigational GalNAc-siRNA, in combination with tirzepatide in adults living with obesity.

In September 2026, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. announced positive top-line results from the company's maintenance study of VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2735 demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile during the 12-week maintenance dosing period, with observed rates of GI-related adverse events comparable to placebo.

In August 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of a Phase I first-in-human clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of NBIP-'1968, an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist being developed as a therapy for obesity.

In August 2026, Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced that following the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it has initiated two Phase I studies in the US for the treatment of obesity: ASC36, a once-monthly to once-quarterly next-generation amylin receptor peptide agonist and ASC36_35FDC, a once-monthly subcutaneous (SQ) fixed dose combination (FDC) injection of ASC36 and GLP-1R/GIPR peptide agonist ASC35.

In August 2026, MBX Biosciences, Inc. reported that the initial Phase I data for MBX 4291 support potential for once-monthly dosing. Preliminary blinded data from the ongoing Phase I trial of MBX 4291 in adults with obesity demonstrated mean weight loss of 7% (range, 0–16%) at eight weeks (n=8, including 2 placebo) in the first multiple ascending dose (MAD) Part B cohort, with MBX 4291 generally well tolerated through eight weeks.

In July 2026, MindRank AI Ltd. announced the completion of a USD 52 million Series B financing. The round was led by a group of institutional and healthcare funds. The funding will advance MindRank's AI-native drug R&D engine and innovative pipeline, including MDR-001, an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase III clinical development in China.

In July 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist. In both studies, retatrutide met the primary endpoint, delivering substantial weight loss in adults with obesity and some of its most serious complications: type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

In June 2026, iBio, Inc. announced the dosing of the first participant in its Phase I clinical trial of IBIO-600, the Company's most advanced obesity and cardiometabolic asset and its first program to enter human clinical development.

In May 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-1, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity and without diabetes.

In March 2026, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase III VANQUISH-2 clinical trial of subcutaneous VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2735 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity.

In March 2026, AbbVie announced positive topline results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of its Phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneous ABBV-295.

In January 2026, Alveus Therapeutics Inc. announced its launch with a USD 159.8 million Series A financing. Proceeds from the financing will support Phase II clinical development of ALV-100, the company's lead program.

In January 2026, Roche announced positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. In January 2026, Alveus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALV-100, the company's lead investigational therapy for chronic weight management, enabling initiation of a Phase Ib clinical study.

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Obesity Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Neurocrine Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Genexine, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd., Roche, MBX Biosciences, iBio, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Pfizer, Suzhou Siran Biotechnology, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BrightGene Bio-medical technology, Huons Co., Ltd., S1 Biopharma, Inc., AbbVie, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, HongKong Curegene Innovation Co., Limited, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Alveus Therapeutics, Inc., Syntis Bio, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Pipeline Obesity Therapies: NBIP-'1968, ASC36, WVE-007, GX-G6, UBT251, CT-388, MBX 4291, IBIO-600, VK2735, Berobenatide, SA030, HDM1005, HS-20136-2, BGM0504, HUC2-676, S1B-509, ABBV 295, SRSD384, SGB-7342, BI 3034701, CG-0416, SYH2082, MK-4082, HM17321, ALV-100, SYNT-101, ALN-6222, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions from the Obesity Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis



How is AI transforming the obesity clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence?

Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the race to develop next-generation obesity treatments?

How do competing obesity therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and durability of weight loss?

Which emerging mechanisms of action and treatment innovations could reshape the future of obesity care?

How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, and potential market disruptions earlier?

Where are the biggest unmet needs and opportunities for differentiation in the obesity therapeutic market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, and partnering decisions?

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Obesity Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Obesity Pipeline: Overview 4. Obesity Marketed Drugs 4.1. WEGOVY: Novo Nordisk 5. Obesity Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Obesity Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Obesity Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company 8. Obesity Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. KDS2010: NeuroBiogen Co., Ltd 9. Obesity Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. NBIP-'1968: Neurocrine Biosciences 10. Obesity Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Obesity Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Obesity Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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