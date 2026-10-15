Homesage.Ai Launches A $75 Starter Plan

Homesage's new Starter plan gives solo investors and small proptech teams 750 credits a month for $75.

Solo investors and small proptech teams get all Real Estate APIs and about 50 Full Property Reports a month for only $75.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage launched a Starter plan built for solo real estate investors and small proptech teams. The plan is at $100 a month, and an exclusive 25% discount brings it to $75.

Starter is the smallest Homesage plan, with 750 credits a month. Those credits pay for property reports and API calls from one shared balance.

What a solo investor gets:

- For a solo investor, 750 credits cover about 50 Full Property Reports. That is enough to check more than 1 deal a day, every day of the month.

- Each report shows the home's project ROI, cap rates, renovation cost, seller motivation score, and ARV (after-repair value). It also lists the comparable sales behind that value and neighborhood risks.

- Finding the deal comes first, and Starter covers that step too. Investment Property Search scans tens of thousands of US listings every day and lists the deals that match an investor's needs, such as price or condition.

What a small proptech team gets:

- Small proptech teams get all Real Estate APIs on the same plan, with 30+ endpoints across 8 categories. A developer sends a US address or ZIP code and gets structured property data back, from home values to comps.

- Failed API calls don't cost anything, and 4 endpoints are free, according to the Real Estate APIs documentation. A team can try an idea on real Homesage data before it commits to a bigger plan.

- The plan also includes the Homesage MCP server. It lets AI assistants such as Gemini, Claude, or ChatGPT pull Homesage data when someone asks about a property.

“We built Starter so one investor gets the same reports and APIs as our biggest customers,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

Investors can see everything Starter includes on the Homesage pricing page.

About Homesage:

Homesage is a real estate technology company based in Washington, DC. It uses AI to analyze 155M+ properties across the US. It helps real estate investors, agents, lenders, and developers find and evaluate investment properties. Its products are Investment Property Search, Full Property Reports, Real Estate APIs, and Custom AI Solutions. It also offers the DealFinder Mobile App and the DealFinder Browser Extension. Learn more at Homesage.



Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 2404210931

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Homesage launches a $75 Starter plan News Provided By Homesage October 15, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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