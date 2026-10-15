Capriotti's Champions Student-Athletes With New Statewide Partnership

Brand's first-of-its-kind initiative with Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association extends Capriotti's commitment to students across the state

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capriotti'sSandwich Shop furthers its commitment to support local youth and announces a new partnership with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA). This collaboration launches the restaurant brand's first statewide initiative, as teams from Las Vegas and Reno join forces for student-athletes across the state.The Capriotti's and NIAA partnership will host more than 30 state championships, and multiple regional tournaments and events throughout the 2026-27 academic calendar. The brand will add to the excitement with prizes, ticket giveaways, and more at select events. Plus, the company is extending a special catering discount to all NIAA member schools. The collaboration begins this October with Regional Playoffs for Volleyball and Soccer, followed by Regional Cross Country and Regional Playoffs for Football. In 2027, the initiative will highlight basketball, golf, softball, swimming, skiing, and other activities."Capriotti's has made Nevada our home and we are so proud to make a bigger impact for student-athletes in the communities we serve," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti'sSandwich Shop. "The NIAA is more than just competitions. The organization also spotlights the hard work and achievements of youth across our state. We are excited to team up with them and root for the awesome talent we have here.”Founded in 1922, the NIAA oversees secondary school athletics and student activities throughout Nevada. The non-profit organization currently includes approximately 125 member schools. The NIAA regulates eligibility standards for student-athletes, oversees official state championship tournaments, and approves and certifies high school coaches and game officials.“We are incredibly grateful for Capriotti's support and collaboration,” said Brady Raggio, General Manager for NIAA Sports Properties.“Along with providing oversight, we proudly celebrate student-athletes' wins and achievements and help cultivate positive sportsmanship among our youth.”In addition to the NIAA, Capriotti's has a strong history of assisting local student initiatives, including Nevada Youth Sports through NFL player Rhamondre Stevenson's free youth football camp, public library summer reading programs in North Las Vegas and Henderson, back-to-school supply drives, and more. Throughout the year, the company provides financial and in-kind donations along with volunteer hours to back these and other causes.To learn more about Capriotti's, visit capriottis.About the Nevada Interscholastic Activities AssociationThe Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) is a private, nonprofit organization (501 (c) (3)) originally formed by the state's secondary schools and their district superintendents. In essence, the NIAA is the governing body of high school athletics in the Silver State, as recognized by the Nevada state legislature. It is important to note, however, that the NIAA does NOT receive state funding. The NIAA's three revenue streams are corporate partnerships, event ticket sales, and member schools' dues.About Capriotti'sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches and has earned recognition for its craveable menu, including being named to Fast Food Club's“Most Sensational Sandwiches” list, USA Today's 10BEST Sandwich or Sub Shop, and regularly appearing on Best Of lists for its standout offerings. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie- voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"- and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey, and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks, and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capriotti's Champions Student-Athletes with New Statewide Partnership News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 15, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.