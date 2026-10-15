TONY BUZBEE, ONE OF THE COUNTRY's LEADING TRIAL LAWYERS, REVEALS SUCCESS TIPS IN NEW BOOK 'HOW TO SWIM WITH SHARKS'

Tony Buzbee, one of America's most successful trial lawyers, reveals the principles that helped carry him from humble East Texas roots to securing more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements in his new book, How to Swim with Sharks: Success Tips The

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HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buzbee unveils powerful strategies to help readers in their personal and professional life

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.“2015 Attorney of the Year” by Texas Lawyer

.“2020 Induction” into the National Law Journal Verdicts Hall of Fame

.“2021 Plantiffs' Lawyer Trailblazer”by the National Law Journal

.“2026 Leading Lawyer” by Lawdragon

.“One of the Most Successful Trial Lawyers in the Country” - The New York Times Magazine

.Founder and Managing Attorney of The Buzbee Law Firm

.$10 Billion in Settlements

.Former Recon Marine Officer

HOUSTON, Texas (October 15, 2026) – Tony Buzbee, one of America's most successful trial lawyers, reveals the principles that helped carry him from humble East Texas roots to securing more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements in his new book, "How to Swim with Sharks: Success Tips They Don't Teach You in School."

Representing individuals, businesses, public officials and government entities in some of the nation's most consequential litigation, Buzbee has secured more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements during his distinguished legal career. Described by The New York Times Magazine as one of“the most successful trial lawyers in the country,” he has represented countries, states, governors, senators and attorneys general, earning recognition as one of the nation's most formidable trial lawyers.

Part memoir, part leadership guide and part motivational handbook, How to Swim with Sharks presents thirteen principles that have guided Buzbee throughout his life and career. Drawing from his experiences in the military, business and courtroom, he explores topics including persistence, opportunity, discipline, resilience, communication, leadership, service and personal accountability.

“More than two decades in the courtroom have taught me how to read people, negotiate effectively and recognize opportunity,” said Buzbee.“Those same skills can help anyone succeed in business and in life.”

Buzbee knows firsthand the challenges facing people striving to build successful careers, businesses and lives. As a former Marine Captain and founder of The Buzbee Law Firm, he learned hard-won lessons that no classroom ever taught. Over the course of his career, he has studied the habits, decisions and disciplines that separate high achievers from everyone else.

Now, for the first time, he shares those lessons in a practical guide designed for anyone seeking to achieve more, whether starting out, rebuilding or pursuing a new chapter in life.“Success is not reserved for the fortunate few. The principles in this book can be applied by anyone willing to work hard, remain resilient and take ownership of their future,” said Buzbee.

The book offers straightforward strategies and practical insight designed to help readers navigate personal and professional challenges, identify opportunities, overcome adversity and achieve success on their own terms. Through candid stories and hard-earned lessons, Buzbee demonstrates how determination, preparation and an unwavering commitment to excellence can change the trajectory of a career, a business and ultimately a life.

"How to Swim with Sharks: Success Tips They Don't Teach You in School" are now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, independent bookstores and major online retailers nationwide.

About the Author

Tony Buzbee is the founder and managing attorney of The Buzbee Law Firm and one of America's leading trial lawyers. A former Recon Marine Captain, he has represented countries, states, governors, senators, attorneys general, businesses and individuals in high-profile litigation throughout the United States. Throughout his career, Buzbee has secured more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements and has been recognized by numerous legal and media organizations for his work in the courtroom.

About BurmanBooks Leadership

BurmanBooks Leadership publishes books by influential leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators whose stories and insights inspire excellence in business, leadership and life.

K. Roche

The Buzbee Law Firm

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TONY BUZBEE, ONE OF THE COUNTRY'S LEADING TRIAL LAWYERS, REVEALS SUCCESS TIPS IN NEW BOOK 'HOW TO SWIM WITH SHARKS' News Provided By The Buzbee Law Firm October 15, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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