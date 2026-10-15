Army Commander Visits Sikh, Punjab Regimental Centres Ahead Of Discharge Of First Batch Of Agniveers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) With the first batch of Agniveers to be discharged from the Army in about two months, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), paid a visit to the Sikh Regimental Centre and Punjab Regimental Centre at the Ramgarh Cantonment on Thursday.

The Eastern Army Commander reviewed the training and administrative aspects of the Agniveers, expressing satisfaction with the contemporary training methodology and progressive infrastructure development.

Lt Gen Krishnan was briefed about the training modules and administrative aspects by officers. He also interacted directly with the troops, giving away commendation badges.

Regimental Centres and Record Offices will be playing a crucial role during the discharge of the Agniveers. The formal discharge orders for the Agniveers, who have completed their four-year tenure and have not been absorbed, are issued through respective Record Offices and Regimental/Training Centres, roughly 120 days prior to completion of service.

The selection rolls for the 25% Agniveers who are absorbed are also processed and forwarded in coordination with the Record Offices and Regimental Centres. They also supervise the mandatory exit medical examination and health clearances, which are conducted between 180 and 90 days prior to discharge.

The Record Offices and Regimental Centres handle the final administrative clearance, transition paperwork and compilation of the Seva Nidhi package processing details, so those discharged can return to civilian life.

Under the Seva Nidhi package, exiting Agniveers are to receive about Rs 11.71 lakh (tax-free) along with a skill-set certificate. The final service records of the Agniveers, throughout the four-year cycle, comprising performance counselling and feedback managed by the chain of command, are also held by the Centres.

The Indian Air Force has already completed the process of retaining 712 of the Agniveer Vayus from the first batch of 2,850. The first batch of Agniveers is likely to be discharged by the Indian Navy in November. The largest batch of Agniveers will be discharged by the Army in December 2026-January 2027.

As part of their rehabilitation, the government has reserved 50% of the posts of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces for the Agniveers. A similar reservation has been announced for the posts of riflemen in the Assam Rifles. Several states have also announced recruitment policies. West Bengal has plans to rejuvenate the Eastern Frontier Rifles with Agniveers from the hill districts of the state. -