MP Steps Up Voter Enrolment Drive, Deploys Over 71,000 Booth-Level Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has intensified its campaign to include all eligible voters in the electoral rolls, with 71,930 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and their supervisors working across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar Jha said on Thursday.

Jha reviewed the campaign during a video conference with Deputy District Election Officers and directed officials to strengthen enrolment camps to ensure that new and eligible voters left out of the electoral rolls can register without difficulty.

The campaign is being conducted across all 230 Assembly constituencies, with the Election Commission of India and the state election machinery focusing on identifying eligible voters who are yet to be enrolled.

“Efforts should be made to make the camps organised under the special campaign effective and meaningful so that applications in Form 6 can be collected from as many new voters as possible,” Jha directed officials during the meeting, according to a statement.

The state has mobilised 55 District Election Officers, 230 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 532 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 71,930 BLOs, along with their respective supervisors, to facilitate voter enrolment and address electoral roll-related issues.

Jha also instructed officials to maintain systematic records of applications received at the camps and ensure that the details are entered online. The meeting reviewed the collection of district-wise data and the scrutiny and verification of applications submitted through Form 6.

The campaign aims to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls. The emphasis on application collection and verification is intended to facilitate the enrolment process while maintaining proper records of claims received from prospective voters.

Citizens can seek assistance at helpdesks set up at the offices of District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers during office hours. These facilities are also intended to address complaints related to electoral rolls and help applicants complete the prescribed forms.

“Every eligible voter should get an opportunity to be included in the electoral rolls, and officials must ensure that the prescribed procedures for receiving and processing applications are followed,” an official said.

Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion of a name in the electoral rolls, while Form 7 is prescribed for objections to the inclusion or deletion of names.

Form 8 is used for changes in residence, correction of electoral roll entries, replacement of the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and marking a voter as a person with a disability.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer R.P.S. Jadaun and Deputy Chief Electoral Officers Rajesh Yadav and Virendra Singh also attended the video conference.