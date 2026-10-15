Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Mundhe Announces Strict New Guidelines Against Adulterated Spices

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) After a series of strict crackdowns on adulterated food items across Maharashtra, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday announced a comprehensive set of new regulatory guidelines targeting the production, storage, transportation, and sale of spices.

Over the past few months, the FDA has executed widespread inspections targeting adulterated paneer, milk, substandard food at hotels and restaurants, school canteens, and cooking oil.

Extending these food safety measures, Mundhe at the press conference clarified that the state will now strictly regulate spices and spice-based products to eliminate health hazards posed to consumers.

He said that the addition of artificial colours, synthetic chemical components, saw dust, or foreign adulterants into spices is strictly prohibited.

"Selling spent/extracted spices (spices from which essential oils have been removed) or substandard products is banned. The use of Ethylene Oxide is strictly prohibited."

He also added that the sale of loose (unpackaged) spices is now banned across the state to prevent tampering and contamination.

Packaging and labeling are strictly mandatory for all sellers, he said.

According to Mundhe, spices can no longer be dried in public spaces, on asphalt roads, near gutters, garbage dumps, or cattle sheds.

"Storage facilities must be clean, dry, and entirely free from nearby hazardous chemicals, artificial dyes, or toxic substances. All spice manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and hotel businesses must possess valid licenses and ensure their staff receive proper safety training," he noted.

Mundhe warned that any violation of these new rules will lead to immediate cancellation of business licenses.

Offender businesses and vendors will face strict legal prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006), carrying heavy fines and imprisonment terms.

"We are running the 'Safe Food, Safe Drugs' campaign across Maharashtra. There will be zero tolerance for anyone playing with consumer health," Mundhe emphasised.