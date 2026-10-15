8Th Accessabilities Expo Opens In Dubai On 19 October

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11 major activities across the three-day exhibition

AI and VR zones, conferences, workshops and free medical screenings for visitors

More than 3.5 billion people will need assistive technology products by 2030

Global spending power of People with Disabilities exceeds US$18 trillion

Global assistive technology market for People with Disabilities to exceed US$98 billion by 2033

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026:

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, the 8edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2026 will officially open on Monday, 19 October, at Za'abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre, marking its opening.

AccessAbilities Expo 2026 (AAE-2026) will bring together more than 240 exhibitors from 50 countries and is expected to welcome around 18,000 visitors from 70 countries over three days. The exhibition will showcase assistive technologies addressing a wide range of mobility, visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities, as well as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Exhibitors will present advanced products and the latest technological solutions, including several innovations being introduced for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), further strengthening the region's position in assistive technology, digital inclusion and best practices in rehabilitation.

This edition will feature 11 major activities over three days. Among them is“Determination Without Limits,” a photography competition and exhibition being held at the venue in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA). The Expo will also host the 3Applied Behaviour Analysis Conference for Autism Spectrum Disorder, bringing together experts to discuss applied behaviour analysis in collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center.

The Empowerment Leaders Platform will feature international speakers and industry experts sharing insights and best practices in accessibility and assistive technology, sponsored by Dubai Investments. The 9Inclusive Education Summit will explore ways to advance inclusion across education, employment and society. The Business Networking programme will also facilitate direct one-to-one meetings between buyers, suppliers and industry professionals.

At the AI Zone, participants will be able to explore the potential of artificial intelligence through interactive activities and create their own digital stories using AI technologies. The Virtual Reality Zone will offer visitors a variety of immersive experiences, including driving and motor racing, underwater adventures and virtual visits to leading tourist destinations around the world.

Arts for All will showcase inclusive artworks, creativity and opportunities for self-expression by artists with disabilities.

The Activities Zone will provide a vibrant space combining health, learning and participation through yoga sessions, games, hands-on training and interactive activities. At the Gymnastics and Parkour Zone, participants will have opportunities to develop movement, balance and confidence through enjoyable gymnastics and parkour activities in collaboration with Stamina 11.

The Expo will also organise the International Domino Championship for People with Visual Disabilities, featuring live competition between two-player teams in matches that require skill, strategy and concentration.

On the final day, workshops organised by the Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai will bring together officials and participants to discuss governance and issues related to community care, social development and volunteering.

People with disabilities and their families in the UAE represent an important and growing share of the estimated US$18 trillion in annual global spending power, according to US-based digital accessibility services company Onward Accessibility, highlighting the growing economic importance of accessibility and inclusion.

The Middle East is home to more than 50 million people with disabilities, representing a significant demographic market. The mobility aids market alone is expected to reach US$1.1 billion by 2031. Meanwhile, the global assistive technology market for People with Disabilities and elder people is projected to reach US$98.7 billion by 2033, with the Middle East accounting for an important share of the market. Companies from the region and around the world are seeking to capitalise on the sector's substantial growth opportunities in the coming years with its potential remaining relatively underdeveloped.

Empowering People with Disabilities:

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum previously said:“Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading cities in accessibility and inclusive development, while AccessAbilities Expo plays a pivotal role in supporting the UAE's vision to empower people with disabilities and ensure they have every opportunity to participate fully and effectively in society.”

Over three days, AccessAbilities Expo 2026 will host one of the largest awareness campaigns of its kind, reaching millions of people across the region and around the world. The campaign will address autism spectrum disorder, inclusive education, rehabilitation programmes and applications, home care, the impact of the arts and healthy nutrition.

The widely attended business-to-consumer platform will also offer free medical screenings, while exhibitors will provide discounts on their products and solutions. A number of memoranda of understanding, agreements, partnership deals and distribution agreements are also expected to be signed, further strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes.

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo, said:“The AccessAbilities Expo has evolved into a global platform for exchanging expertise and helping shape the future of accessibility and inclusion. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things have accelerated innovation across the sector and helped improve the quality of life of millions of people around the world.”

3.5 billion People Will Need Assistive Technologies:

People with disabilities represent approximately 10–16% of the population of any society, while around 1.3 billion people worldwide currently live with some form of disability, including more than 50 million people in the Middle East, according to estimates by the World Health Organization.

Global studies indicate that 3.5 billion people will need assistive technologies by 2030, while currently only one in 10 people has access to the assistive technology products they need.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), People with Disabilities worldwide continue to face barriers to education, employment, healthcare, social protection and participation in public life.

New Technologies to Make Their Regional Debut:

Among the many innovations being showcased at the Expo are AI-powered smart glasses offering real-time translation and visual assistance for people with visual disabilities, alongside advanced electronic prosthetic limbs designed to replicate natural movement and provide users with greater independence. The exhibition will also feature smartphone applications connecting people with disabilities to accessible transportation services.

Other innovations include voice-recognition and real-time speech-to-text technologies to support people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as digital tools designed to enable people with autism spectrum disorder to learn and communicate in innovative ways.