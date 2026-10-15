Icaur Stocks 1,000 V27 Units In The UAE Following Strong Regional Demand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2026: iCAUR has received 1,000 units of the MY2027 iCAUR V27 SUV in the UAE, with the vehicles now in stock and available for customers to purchase and take delivery without waiting for future shipments. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The availability follows strong demand for the V27 across the region, with 1,000 units already sold. With a further 1,000 units now available in the UAE, customers can access the model directly from existing local stock through a UAE-wide network of dealerships spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Customers in Abu Dhabi can access Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons iCAUR showrooms in Al Rawdah on the Old Airport Road and Marina Mall. iCAUR vehicles in Dubai are displayed in Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Quoz through Autorun, iCAUR's exclusive dealer in Dubai. And finally, customers in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates can visit the Galadari Brothers iCAUR showroom in Al Ruqa Al Hamra.

The iCAUR V27 is built for both daily driving and longer journeys across the UAE. Its Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) system uses electric motors to drive the vehicle, while a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine acts as an onboard generator, recharging the battery when needed.

Thanks to the technology, the V27 delivers more than 150 km of pure electric range, while its total range of over 995 km offers the flexibility for longer journeys across the UAE and wider GCC, whilst also providing a buffer against fuel price fluctuations for everyday use.

Starting from AED 139,999, the V27 delivers up to 449 hp, with a top speed of up to 180 km/h in all-wheel-drive variants. The vehicle has also undergone extensive real-world testing in extreme regional conditions to ensure reliability and performance across different driving environments.

The iCAUR V27 is available now through iCAUR showrooms in the UAE.