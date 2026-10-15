HONOR Introduces HONOR X9e Pro, Breaking The Limits Of Its Category

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Riyadh, KSA – October 2026 – Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the upcoming launch of HONOR X9e Pro, the first Pro model in the HONOR X Series, building on the series' reputation for exceptional durability while raising the bar across battery, display and AI features and imaging. Designed for users who expect more from their smartphone, HONOR X9e Pro brings together Pro-level capabilities and uncompromising durability to deliver an experience that breaks the limits of its category.At the heart of the HONOR X9e Pro is a new generation of all-around protection, featuring industry's strongest 3m drop resistance, industry's strongest IP69K water resistance and industry's strongest 85°C high-temperature resistance. The smartphone also introduces a Pro battery powered by the industry's largest 11,000mAh battery, a Pro display featuring the industry's strongest 10,000-nit high-brightness display, and Pro imaging with industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-clear imaging.Pro Quality, Built to Withstand MoreSetting a new benchmark for all-around durability, HONOR X9e Pro delivers Industry No. 1 all-around drop and water resistance, engineered to withstand demanding conditions with confidence. Its Industry's Strongest Drop Resistance protects against drops of up to 3 metres, supported by an all-new 360° shock-absorbing architecture that provides dynamic drop protection across different terrains. The device has earned the SGS Premium Performance 5-Star rating for Drop Resistance in Harsh Scenarios, covering complex terrains and low-angle drops.[1]For water resistance, the smartphone features IP69K protection and can withstand submersion in water up to 10 metres, while also supporting underwater photography. It is equally built for extreme heat, offering Industry's Strongest High-Temperature Resistance and withstanding hot-water splashes of up to 85°C.Pro Battery with Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery

An industry-leading 11,000mAh battery[2] gives HONOR X9e Pro up to 3 days of use across a defined mixed-usage scenario. In HONOR internal testing, HONOR X9e Pro was validated for battery endurance to 50°C, covering high-temperature scenarios such as navigation, short- and long-video playback (TikTok and YouTube), calls, standby, and music playback at 50°C.

When charging is available, 80W HONOR SuperCharge[3] helps replenish the battery quickly. With 27W wired reverse charging, HONOR X9e Pro can also act as a portable power source for compatible phones and accessories.High-efficiency power management is paired with a 6-year[4] battery durability design, supporting more consistent performance over a longer ownership period.

Pro Display with Industry's Highest Brightness Display:Setting a new benchmark in high-brightness smartphone displays, HONOR X9e Pro features an Industry's Strongest High Brightness Display with up to 10,000 nits of ultra-high brightness, delivering clear and vivid visuals even in challenging lighting conditions. The 6.8-inch[5] 1.5K 120Hz[6] display offers smooth, immersive viewing with true-to-life colors, while a hardware-level 1-nit ultra-dark mode reduces glare when users check the screen in dim surroundings.Designed with eye comfort in mind, the display incorporates 10 HONOR Oasis Eye Comfort technologies respond to different viewing needs, including AI Defocus Display, Motion Sickness Relief, AI Personalized Display, and Ultra Dark Mode.Intelligent touch recognition also accepts input from gloved or wet hands, so a change in weather or working conditions is less likely to interrupt the task.Pro Imaging with the Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera:

Durability does not come at the expense of photography. A 108MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera[7] records fine detail across daylight scenes, night environments, outdoor action, and portraits. CIPA 6.0-level stabilization, combining OIS and EIS, counteracts shake when users shoot handheld, move across uneven ground, or capture fast-changing moments.Powered by an exclusive intelligent underwater color correction solution, this feature delivers accurate and vibrant colors, ensuring underwater shots are as vivid and lifelike as what the naked eye sees, bringing every frame to life.

Pro AI Capabilities HONOR X9e Pro brings intelligent AI-powered convenience to every interaction. With AI FreeGrip, the device delivers seamless operation with either hand, while intelligent left- and right-hand recognition automatically detects the active hand and places the capsule on the appropriate side for a truly effortless experience.It also enables seamless single-handed call answering, keeping everyday communication simple and intuitive. Powered by Google Gemini, HONOR X9e Pro delivers smarter, more natural AI assistance, while Creative Editor 2.0 unlocks enhanced creative tools to help users easily edit, personalize, and transform their contentColor, Price and Availability:

HONOR X9e Pro will be offered in four sophisticated color variants: Deep Purple, Reddish Brown, Dawn Gold, Midnight Black.About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners.

With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.