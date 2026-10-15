Saudi Startup SDM Named Among Top Three At London Business School MENA Startup Competition 2026

The competition attracted nearly 100 applications from across the MENA region KSA-based SDM and UAE-based Frank AI finish among the top three, alongside winner Persium, sharing the USD 45,000 prize pool Ten finalists pitched innovative ventures spanning AI, healthtech, climate, fintech and other sectors at the Dubai finale

Riyadh, KSA: KSA-based startup SDM has been named one of the top three startups at the London Business School (LBS) MENA Startup Competition 2026 by London Business School's Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), the competition attracted nearly 100 applications from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Ten finalists advanced to the grand finale to pitch their ventures for a share of the USD 45,000 non-dilutive prize pool. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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SDM, a Saudi startup builds artificial intelligence that helps health practitioners across the Kingdom find chronic disease early, was named runner-up in the competition, earning a place among the event's top three startups. UAE-based environmental technology startup Persium took first place, while Frank AI, which developed an Agent Operating System for independent real-estate professionals across the GCC, secured third place.

Showcasing MENA's entrepreneurial talent:

The finalists represented a diverse range of sectors, including AI and Enterprise Software, Healthtech, AgriTech and Biotech, EdTech, ClimateTech, FinTech, PropTech, and HRTech and Workforce Solutions.

The pitches were evaluated by a panel of judges comprising Karim Hasab El-Nabi, Founder of MARIHUB; Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC; Pier Armando Vender, Principal at Iliad Partners; and Umer Saleem, Board Director and Chief Transformation Officer at Maven Investment Partners. The judges assessed each venture on its business potential, early traction, founding team, problem-solution fit and potential to benefit from the LBS network.

The event also featured keynote addresses by H.E. Dr. Mubarak Hamad Marzouq Al Ameri, Chairman of Marzouk Global & Crystal Group Holdings, and Renate Verheul, Managing Director at Accenture Middle East.

Two fireside chats explored entrepreneurship, investment and the opportunities and challenges facing startups across the region. The first brought together Luisa Alemany, Academic Director of IEPC at London Business School, and Rana Abdel Latif, Partner at Speedinvest MENA. The second featured Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC, alongside Swavy co-founders Tarek Abboud and Jacques, who shared their perspectives on building and growing a startup.

Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs:

Jane Khedair, Executive Director of IEPC at London Business School, said:“Congratulations to all the winners of the LBS MENA Startup Competition 2026. The quality and diversity of the ventures presented this year reflect the remarkable entrepreneurial talent across the MENA region and the ambition of founders working to solve important challenges through innovation.

“The competition is about more than recognising promising businesses. It is about connecting founders with the investors, mentors and wider networks that can help them grow. Through IEPC's support and the strength of the LBS community, we aim to unlock the region's entrepreneurial potential and create opportunities for these ventures to thrive.”

Naif Al-Obaidallah, CEO of SDM, said:“Being named among the top three at the LBS MENA Startup Competition is a proud moment for our team at SDM. Pitching alongside so many talented founders from across the region was an inspiring experience. We are grateful to London Business School for this opportunity, as well as for the mentorship and support we received throughout the competition. This recognition motivates us to continue developing solutions that address healthcare challenges in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Connecting founders with the LBS network:

Ahead of the finale, all 20 startups selected for the semi-final stage received mentoring from LBS alumni and experienced volunteers to strengthen their pitches and prepare for the competition.

The 2026 competition was organised by Ihab Tabbara and Dr Nasir Khan, Co-Presidents of the LBS Entrepreneurship Club, MENA, together with student organising team members Karim Hasab El-Nabi and Nouf F. Alyousef. It was supported by LBS alumni, the School's student community and strategic partners, including MARIHUB.

The competition reflects London Business School's commitment to supporting early-stage entrepreneurs through its global network of alumni, faculty, investors and experienced business leaders.

About MENA Startup Competition:

The annual LBS MENA Startup Competition is a leading London Business School (LBS) venture competition in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), designed for high-potential Seed and Late Pre-seed startups. The competition was founded by the London Business School Entrepreneurship Club and is supported by the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC). This highly esteemed competition aims to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with venture capitalists and investors in the region.

About Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital:

Entrepreneurship and finance have been at the heart of London Business School for the last 20 years. In 2021, we launched the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), born from a timely merger of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Centre for Private Equity.

Both the Institute and Centre were already hugely significant, within London Business School and as parts of the wider business ecosystem. Together, we aim to become an unparalleled centre for education, policy shaping and events covering all aspects of entrepreneurship, from idea generation to financing, and private markets investing. The IEPC helps create and finance the companies of the future and shapes the people who will lead them.

About London Business School:

London Business School's purpose is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is consistently ranked among the world's top business schools and is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research and thought leadership.

In addition to its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education for business leaders from around the world, frequently placing at the top of global rankings for open and custom executive learning.

Alongside its main campus in London, London Business School has a long-standing campus in Dubai and, in late 2025, officially opened an Executive Education office in Riyadh's historic Diriyah district, marking a deepened commitment to developing leadership and human capability in the Kingdom. This new presence reflects LBS's expanding footprint in the Middle East and its partnerships with leading organisations across the region.

The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today's business challenges and connects them with many of the world's leading thinkers. Its global community includes more than 58,000 alumni working in over 160 countries, united by a wealth of knowledge, experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

London Business School's 108 faculty members come from more than 30 countries and cover seven core subject areas, including accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.