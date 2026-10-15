Global South Video News Awards Return For Second Edition

Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – The Global South Video News Awards will return for a second edition, recognising outstanding video journalism and the people capturing some of the most important stories from across the Global South. Organised by Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, the awards invite video journalists to submit their work across four categories, with entries open until 20 October 2026. Created to give greater recognition to the journalists behind the camera, the awards celebrate the skill, judgement and courage required to capture stories as they unfold. They aim to give outstanding visual journalism, and the people responsible for it, greater international visibility. Journalists can submit their work across four categories, with AED 12,000 awarded to the winner of each: Best Camerawork: Honours camerawork that combines technical skill with strong composition, framing, light, shadow, colour, and atmosphere. Most Creative Shot: Rewards original and unexpected shots that bring a fresh perspective to a news story. Exclusive Lens: Celebrates footage no one else obtained – a unique shot capturing a moment or perspective that adds something important to a major story. Vital Footage Award: Recognises work that brings attention to overlooked and underreported stories or voices and has the potential to change perception. Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager at Viory, said:“The Global South is home to some of the most important stories unfolding in the world today, and behind them are video journalists whose work allows audiences around the world to understand events as they happen. Following the response to our first edition, we are proud to bring the awards back and recognize both exceptional visual journalism and the people behind the lens who make it possible.” The inaugural awards were held during the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, where four video journalists were honoured. Maxi Jonas won Best Camerawork, Enrique Ortiz won Most Creative Shot, Masoud Al Jarousha won Exclusive Lens and Ernest Dela Aglanu won the Vital Footage Award. Video journalists from the Global South and beyond are invited to enter their strongest work for the chance to have it recognised on the international stage. Submissions for the 2026 Global South Video News Awards can be made until 20 October 2026 at href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener" vior. ABOUT VIORY: Viory is the video news agency of the Global South. Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South. From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory's rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world's leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 180,000 videos, with approximately 65 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 400 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages. Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets.