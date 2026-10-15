Big Blue Marble Academy Expands Access To Early Childhood Education For Thousands Of Working Families Through Tootris

Nearly 100 BBMA schools across nine states will now connect with families through employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), a leader in early childhood education, is expanding its reach to thousands of working families through a new partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation's largest Child Care platform and the only one offering real-time availability.

BBMA provides early care and education for infants through school age at locations across nine states, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. Its research-backed curriculum, Passport to LearningTM, supports children across eight learning domains, helping them build confidence, curiosity, and creativity, while developing the academic, social, and emotional skills they need from infancy to kindergarten and beyond.

“At Big Blue Marble Academy, we understand the skills children need to build a strong educational foundation and create learning experiences that allow them to discover, explore, and thrive at every stage,” said Kalin Andrade, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Big Blue Marble Academy.“We're excited to partner with TOOTRiS to expand access to high-quality child care, bringing working parents directly to our doors and allowing our teams to remain focused on what they do best: educating children and helping them reach their full potential.”

Parents Need More Options-and an Easier Way to Find Them

According to a June 2026 Pew Research Center report, 48% of working parents who need care for a child age 5 or younger say it is difficult to find an arrangement that meets their cost expectations.

TOOTRiS powers employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits nationwide, giving working parents one place to find and pay for care from more than 270,000 vetted options. By joining the platform, BBMA can reach thousands of families whose employers provide TOOTRiS Benefits, while eligible employees can apply employer-provided Child Care stipends toward enrollment costs.

From Search to School: Families Are Already Finding BBMA

That strategy is already paying off. One parent whose family found Big Blue Marble Academy through TOOTRiS shared how much the care and employer-provided support have meant to her:

“I hope more families choose Big Blue Marble Academy because if its other locations are as compassionate and empathetic as ours, you couldn't put your children in better hands,” she said.“Kids are expensive, and a little bit goes a long way, especially when you have more than one.”

“In the four years we have partnered with TOOTRiS, they have continued to expand the resources and range of Child Care options available to our working parents,” said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.“Seeing our team members enroll their children at Big Blue Marble Academy is exactly what this benefit is designed to do. The partnership continues to get bigger and better every year.”

“The impact of connecting working families with Child Care educators like Big Blue Marble Academy extends far beyond an employer and a parent,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“It helps providers serve more families, gives employers a stronger and more reliable workforce, and strengthens communities. When children are cared for and allowed to thrive, we all do better.”

About Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy operates nearly 100 schools across the Southeast United States and beyond, providing early care, preschool, after-school, and summer programs for children from six weeks to 12 years. At the heart of every BBMA school is Passport to LearningTM-a proprietary, globally-themed curriculum that builds academic readiness, social-emotional skills, and strong character, supporting children's growth and development from infancy through kindergarten and beyond. To learn more, visit bbmacademy.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care platform, connecting families with more than 270,000 vetted care options nationwide. Its technology unites parents, providers, employers, and agencies in one platform where they can connect and transact in real time. Employers use TOOTRiS to offer fully managed Child Care Benefits that support working families while helping improve productivity, retention, and ROI.

Child Care programs can join TOOTRiS at no cost and receive free technology to manage enrollments, billing, administrative paperwork, family communications, and activity updates. The platform helps providers reach more families, fill available capacity, and grow their programs while empowering working parents to find and secure quality care quickly.



Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

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Big Blue Marble Academy Expands Access to Early Childhood Education for Thousands of Working Families Through TOOTRiS News Provided By TOOTRiS October 15, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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