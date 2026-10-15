Bosideng Joins The Official Paris Fashion Week Calendar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand marks its 50th anniversary with 'The Bloom', a show that pushes the boundaries of the down jacket

Paris, France, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosideng presented its 50th anniversary collection with 'The Bloom', a show staged at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, Karl Lagerfeld's former Paris residence. The show marked a milestone for the brand: its first appearance on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar, following earlier presentations in New York, Milan and London. The collection, designed by Creative Director Pietro Ferragina, moves the down jacket beyond its functional roots and firmly into fashion, bringing a distinctly Chinese aesthetic to an international audience. For Gao Dekang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bosideng Group, staging the show in such a historic Parisian setting brings half a century of expertise into focus, while furthering fashion and cultural exchange between China and France.









East and West, woven together

Taking 'bloom' as its starting point, the show looks both West and East. From Art Deco come geometric order and architectural lines, given tension by the natural volume of down. From Chinese dress and craft come the construction of the Haipai qipao (the Shanghai-style fitted dress with a mandarin collar) and the weaving of Song brocade (a figured silk from Suzhou dating back to the Song dynasty), both worked into the silhouettes.

Song brocade and silk, finished with feathers, are set against geometric volumes and quilted relief. Each piece is made to exacting standards, bringing together vintage references, heritage craft and function, and challenging the image of the down jacket as 'bulky' and 'unfashionable'.









Four lines, one design language

The show brought together four lines – Extreme Cold, Outdoor, Business and Puff – each designed for a different side of winter life, all drawn in the same hand.

Extreme Cold. Polar-grade protection is the starting point. Evening gowns supply the volume and sense of occasion. Down, tulle and satin are layered into sculptural winter silhouettes, combining the loft of one, the haze of another and the liquid sheen of a third. Hand-shaping and panel cutting refine the rugged lines of workwear, so that even the fullest volumes keep their precision and depth. Warmth remains the foundation, with eveningwear proportions and finishing taking it into fashion.

Outdoor. Here the references are natural landscapes and the decorative geometry of Art Deco. Mountaineering technologies, from hardshell systems to dynamic moisture management, are built into fashion silhouettes. The cut sheds the hard edge of technical wear in favour of the fluid, draped lines of Haipai style, while leaving room to move. Matt fabrics form the base, with touches of Song brocade and silk adding fine texture and a soft sheen. The qipao's side slits and overlapping front panel are reworked into functional garments, taking the line from trail to city.

Business. Made for today's working city life, the line keeps the volume of down in check with clean, near-architectural silhouettes and precise cutting. Tailoring gives it structure, while lace and other supple materials temper it, adding a delicate femininity to an otherwise restrained look. The result keeps the polish of formalwear while providing warmth for the office, the commute and formal occasions.

Puff. Bosideng's signature line is named Puff – paofu in Chinese, which also means cream puff – and is built around lightness. It plays on the natural loft of down, pairing the brand's hallmark O-shape with 3D moulding to create rounded, fluid, architectural silhouettes that look generous but feel light. Art Deco geometry meets a reworked qipao stand collar.









The finale was a sequence of down evening looks in pink from head to toe. Soft and romantic, the colour steps outside the usual palette of the down jacket and reveals the care taken over every detail. At 50, Bosideng shows an energy the decades have not dimmed.









A Left Bank landmark

Once home to Karl Lagerfeld, the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, which Vogue has called 'a dreamlike Versailles', is one of the Left Bank's great fashion addresses and has witnessed many defining moments in Parisian fashion. For the show, an immersive garden was created within its 18th-century setting of gilding, crystal chandeliers and period paintings, in keeping with the theme of 'The Bloom'.









Guests from culture, the arts and fashion included supermodel Coco Rocha, actresses Mao Xiaotong, Michelle Chen and Ouyang Didi, and actor Chen Tianxiang.

Also in attendance were Sherry Lang, Managing Director of Condé Nast China; Giampietro Baudo, Global Executive Director of L'Officiel France, L'Officiel Italia and L'Officiel USA; Nicolas Delarue, Director of Communications and Development of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM); Hervé Huchet, International Director of PROMAS; and Nathalie Dufour, Founder and General Manager of the Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode (ANDAM), among other leading names in fashion and culture from China and beyond.









50 years of design on display

Alongside the show, an anniversary exhibition traces Bosideng's story through key pieces: collaborations with Jean Paul Gaultier, Kenzo Takada and MSGM, the trench-style down coat, the ultralight down jacket and, more recently, the Puff down jacket. Seen together, the changing materials, silhouettes and techniques chart 50 years of rethinking how the down jacket is designed and worn.









'The Next Great Chapter': a gala at the Eiffel Tower

After the show, the celebrations moved from the Left Bank to the Eiffel Tower, where Bosideng hosted 'The Next Great Chapter', its 50th Anniversary International Gala, in the Gustave Eiffel Hall. The evening was a chance to look back on 50 years of history, at the brand's current work and ahead to its next steps.









50 years of down, a global ambition

Bosideng has devoted itself to the down jacket for 50 years. It has been China's best-selling down jacket brand for 31 consecutive years and, for 30 years, the only brand to represent China at the international presentation of cold-weather apparel trends.

Today, Bosideng products are sold in 72 countries and worn by more than 200 million people, with a global flagship on London's Oxford Street anchoring the brand in Europe. On the fashion stage,Bosideng has shown in New York, Milan, London and Paris, and its runway shows and designer collaborations have helped establish the down jacket as a fashion piece in its own right.

A year ago, Bosideng showed its Master Puff collection on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. Joining the official calendar in its anniversary year marks how far the brand has come since. True to the name of its gala, 'The Next Great Chapter', Bosideng enters its second half-century with a clear ambition: to give the down jacket a lasting place in international fashion.

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