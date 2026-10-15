Oatey Co. Promotes Eric Kirwen To Vice President, Supply Chain Planning And Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Eric Kirwen has been promoted to Vice President, Supply Chain Planning and Logistics.

Kirwen joined Oatey in 2022 as Senior Manager, Supply Chain, and has since taken on increasing leadership responsibility while helping advance the company's supply chain capabilities. Most recently, as Director, Supply Chain Planning, he led the development of Oatey's demand and supply planning functions, strengthening forecasting accuracy, standardizing planning processes across manufacturing sites and improving performance against key supply chain metrics, including backorders, fill rate and inventory.

In his new role, Kirwen will continue to lead Oatey's supply chain planning functions while expanding his responsibilities to include domestic transportation and international logistics. He will oversee planning, inventory, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and transportation strategy, with a focus on enhancing customer service, optimizing inventory and costs, and building a more integrated and responsive supply chain that supports Oatey's long-term profitable growth.

“Over the past several years, we have made meaningful progress in strengthening our planning capabilities and building greater connectivity across our supply chain,” said Kirwen.“I'm excited to continue that work in this expanded role and partner with teams across the organization to improve how we plan, move and manage inventory in support of our customers.”

“Eric has played an important role in advancing the maturity and effectiveness of our supply chain planning organization,” said Scott Voisinet, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Oatey.“He brings a disciplined, data-driven approach to the work while maintaining a strong focus on collaboration and customer service. Expanding his leadership across planning and logistics will help us continue building a more integrated and responsive supply chain.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

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