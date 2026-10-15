Clickme Cars Opens In Melbourne For People The Banks Say No To

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane, QUEENSLAND, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickMe Cars will open its first Melbourne office on Monday 2 November, giving Melbourne drivers a car the same day with no credit check. More than 500 people already drive a ClickMe car in Brisbane and Sydney.

ClickMe Cars is a car subscription business built for people a bank or dealer won't lend to: those with no credit history, a damaged one, or a rough patch behind them.

According to a CreditSmart report, more than 1 in 4 Australians have avoided applying for a financial product because they feared it would damage their credit score. But that rises to 41% of Millennials, 37% of Gen Z and 34% of households earning under $100,000.

ClickMe Cars isn't a lender and doesn't offer finance. It owns and maintains the car, and carries the risk that comes with it.

Approval only needs a driver's licence and a proof of address, then customers often drive away the same day. One weekly fee covers registration, servicing and tyres. Damage cover is optional on top.

Mike Davis, Director, and Akshay Shirsagar, who will run the Melbourne office, say the company's purpose is all about giving more Australians access to a car. “I've seen what a same-day yes does for someone who's been told 'No',” said Shirsagar.

At the centre of the offer is a points path to ownership. Customers who join the loyalty program earn points for paying on time and can put them toward a car. Yet they can leave on one week's notice with no exit fee, or swap to a different car, if a job or life event changes things.

A vast majority of ClickMe Cars customers say they had no car at all when they joined. Many said the speed and ease set the company apart, and that the points path was something they valued most. “I came in one day and left the same day with a vehicle,” one said, in a survey response. Another said the company“looks at your situation now, not in the past.”

Davis said the company is clear about what it is. “For a long time, a new or patchy credit history meant a closed door. We look at who you are now, and we carry the risk of the car so people aren't at risk. A loan is a little cheaper. But for a lot of people who can't get a loan, this is now a great way to own a car.”

Melbourne small business owners can also use a Business Rewards program, which gives a work vehicle with the same path to owning it.

The company is opening its office in Sunshine North.

About ClickMe Cars

ClickMe Cars is an Australian-owned vehicle subscription service based in Brisbane, Queensland. The company provides flexible, all-inclusive car subscription with no credit checks or long-term commitments. Their Loyalty Program allows customers to own a car after 2 years via Points Buy. Learn more at clickmecars.com.au.

Press Inquiries

Akshay Shirsagar

hello [at] clickmecars.com.au

+61 1300 254 253



51 Knight Street

Sunshine North Victoria

Australia