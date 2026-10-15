Syntiant Brings Always-On Physical AI To STEPX Neo Agentic Phone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-Low-Power On-Device Intelligence Enables a New Class of Context-Aware Experiences for AI-Native Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack Physical AI solutions that include processors, sensors and machine learning models, today announced that its ultra-low-power neural processing and sensing technologies have been integrated into the newly released STEPX Neo agentic phone from STEPX, a Shanghai-based AI company.

Described by STEPX as its first LLM-native agentic phone, STEPX Neo is designed from the ground up for agent-oriented interaction, reflecting a broader shift in mobile AI from application-centric experiences to intelligent agents capable of understanding intent and acting on behalf of users.

“The next generation of smartphones will be defined by intelligent agents that understand users and their surroundings," said Vince Graziani, SVP and GM of Syntiant's AI Business Unit. "The challenge is giving them continuous, localized access to relevant context without constantly activating power-hungry application processors. Syntiant's ultra-low-power sensing and neural processing help solve this challenge, bringing always-on Physical AI to STEPX Neo while maintaining exceptional power efficiency and supporting user privacy.”

The STEPX Neo incorporates Syntiant's Physical AI platform, including the NDP120 Neural Decision ProcessorTM and six high-performance SiSonicTM MEMS microphones. Together, they enable selected audio and voice sensing workloads to run continuously at ultra-low power, supporting capabilities such as the phone's Intelligent Hearing Enhancement System. This allows the device to capture meaningful context before a user prompt is issued, while reducing the need to wake the main processor for everyday awareness tasks.

At the center of the STEPX Neo experience is Step Amoo, an AI agent designed to interpret user objectives, orchestrate actions across supported applications and services, and manage tasks on behalf of the user. Syntiant's Physical AI platform complements this capability by providing an always-on, on-device layer of perception, linking physical-world sensing and agentic intelligence to help users accomplish real-world goals.

Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

...

310.279.5968

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiantis a leader in ultra-low-power Physical AI, providing advanced processors, sensors and AI models and tools that enable natural users interfaces. With tens of millions of purpose-built Neural Decision ProcessorsTM and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant's full-stack Physical AI platform is designed to deliver ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, filter and interpret in real time. The company's technology has been deployed across a range of devices, from earbuds and wearables to industrial systems and automobiles. More information on the company can be found by visiting