Syndigo Named A Leader In The Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Product Information Management Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a leading provider of product experience and data management solutions that get great products chosen, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions 1. The recognition reflects the company's completeness of vision and ability to execute in a market Gartner is formally recognizing for the first time. We believe the Gartner recognition reflects Syndigo's ability to help brands, retailers and distributors build trusted product data foundations across AI, commerce and compliance.

According to the report,“An organization's product content is often scattered across multiple internal and external systems, such as MDM, ERP, PLM, supplier systems, and other sources.” It continues, "Both B2C and B2B organizations across multiple vertical markets and product categories can benefit from the introduction of a PIM solution. Business benefits include faster time to market, improved data quality, regulatory compliance, better brand representation, reduced costs associated with inaccurate product content, increased conversion rates, and enhanced customer experiences.”

Simon Angove, Chief Executive Officer at Syndigo said,“Every moment a customer decides what to buy, whether that's a shopper scrolling a shelf or an AI assistant recommending a match, that decision runs on data. When that data is incomplete or untrusted, even the best product can lose, not because it's worse, but because it never got seen. That's what we built Syndigo to fix: helping companies build trusted product data foundations for the agentic, digital and physical shelves. We feel our position as a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions confirms we're solving the right problem.”

Syndigo's Product Experience Cloud helps brands and retailers get product data trusted, accurate and in front of buyers faster, whether those buyers are shoppers, retail systems or AI assistants. Recent additions, including the Synapse AI platform and AI-assisted product classification, extend that foundation into automated, AI-ready workflows, with a roadmap toward multistep AI agents and a conversational shopping assistant.

View a complimentary copy of the report at .

Learn more about the Syndigo PX Cloud and Product Information Management solutions at .

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Product Information Management Solutions, Jason Daigler, Greg Carlucci, Nicholas Mortensen, October 12, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Syndigo

Syndigo gets great products chosen. Every choice in commerce, whether by a shopper, a search engine, a marketplace, or an AI assistant, is made on product data and our software makes that data complete and trusted and moves it across the industry's largest two-sided commerce network: 15,000+ brands and 3,500+ retailers. Companies like AutoZone, Colgate-Palmolive, Dole International, Unilever, and Walgreens trust Syndigo to get their products chosen. Learn more at .

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