Dave Goldman Of Treeform Packaging Solutions Continues Longtime Support Of Friends Of Camp Concord

Treeform owner Dave Goldman continues his decades-long support for Friends of Camp Concord programs serving underserved youth.

Dave Goldman, owner of award-winning Treeform Packaging Solutions and Packaging Options USA, services clients globally with premium custom packaging.

Treeform Packaging Solutions is an award winning premier custom cannabis packaging provider.

Former Friends of Camp Concord president continues longtime support of programs serving underserved youth.

- Dave Goldman, Owner of Treeform Packaging Solutions RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Goldman of Treeform Packaging Solutions joined supporters of Friends of Camp Concord on Sept. 28 for the organization's annual charity golf tournament, reception and dinner, continuing a nearly five-decade commitment to expanding opportunities for underserved youth. Goldman served as president of Friends of Camp Concord from 1995 through 2024, a period during which 12,000 scholarships were awarded to help young people experience camp.Goldman's connection to Camp Concord began in 1978, when he joined the camp as a counselor and later became head counselor. Over the decades, he has helped bring together hundreds of supporters around Friends of Camp Concord and its mission to provide young people with access to camp experiences, mentoring and outdoor activities."Camp Concord has been part of my life for nearly 50 years, and I've seen firsthand what having this opportunity can mean to a young person," Goldman said. "What has kept me involved all these years is the kids and the incredible community of people who continue to show up for them. I'm grateful that our Treeform team can be part of that tradition and help create experiences and opportunities these young people can carry with them long after camp ends."The event at The Bridges Golf Club in San Ramon brought together golfers, sponsors and community supporters to raise funds for scholarships. Treeform employees and their guests were invited to participate in the tournament and evening festivities, extending Goldman's longtime involvement with the organization to the broader company community.In 2024, the Friends of Camp Concord board of directors and the City of Concord recognized Goldman's longtime service by naming the Camp Concord Upper Camp fire pit in his honor. It marked the first time a Camp Concord landmark had been named for an individual.Donations to support the program can be made at: friendsofcampconcord/donate###About TreeformTreeform is a custom cannabis packaging company that helps cannabis brands transform creative vision into packaging that earns consumer trust and creates memorable brand experiences. Backed by more than 40 years of printing and packaging expertise, Treeform provides end-to-end packaging solutions, including complimentary graphic design, production file preparation, pre-production samples and worldwide manufacturing capabilities. From child-resistant packaging and folding cartons to premium tins, jars and custom packaging, Treeform partners with brands from concept through production to simplify complex packaging projects while delivering thoughtful, high-quality packaging solutions. For more information visit, treeformpackaging

Ashley Feagins

Proven Media

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Dave Goldman of Treeform Packaging Solutions Continues Longtime Support of Friends of Camp Concord News Provided By Proven Media October 15, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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