NAR/NARI Report Estimates 83% Cost Recovery For Closet Renovations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strickland's Home shares national remodeling and homebuyer-preference research as coastal Carolina homeowners evaluate functional storage projects.

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strickland's Home is sharing current national housing and remodeling guidance as homeowners in Wilmington, North Myrtle Beach and surrounding coastal communities consider ways to improve how existing space functions.A February 2026 National Association of Realtors (NAR) article recaps findings from the 2025 NAR/NARI Remodeling Impact Report, including an estimate that a closet renovation can recover 83% of its project cost at resale. The estimate, reported by National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) members, placed closet renovation among the higher-ranking projects for estimated cost recovery in the study.The report also highlights a practical consideration for homeowners who are not planning an immediate move. According to the research, 28% of homeowners identified improved functionality and livability as the most important outcome of a remodeling project. After remodeling, 64% said they had a greater desire to be in their homes, while 46% reported increased enjoyment of their living spaces."Storage is one of the areas where a well-planned project can affect the way a home works every day," said Fred Kumpel, owner of Strickland's Home. "The goal is not simply to add shelves. It is to understand what a homeowner needs to store, how the space is used and how the system can remain useful as those needs change."RESEARCH ALSO POINTS TO STORAGE PREFERENCESSeparate buyer-preference research from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) underscores the continuing importance of storage-related features. In its 2024 What Home Buyers Really Want study, based on a national survey of more than 3,000 recent and prospective home buyers, NAHB found that 80% rated a walk-in pantry as essential or desirable. The same study found that 81% rated garage storage essential or desirable.Those findings do not assign a resale value to pantry or garage projects. They do, however, provide context for homeowners weighing improvements that can make rooms easier to use and maintain.APPLYING STORAGE PLANNING TO EVERYDAY SPACESCloset, pantry and garage projects serve different purposes and should be planned around the home and household. In a bedroom closet, adjustable shelving, drawers and dedicated hanging areas can help make better use of available square footage. Pantry storage can improve access to food, small appliances and everyday supplies. In a garage, cabinetry, wall-mounted storage and overhead systems can help move tools, seasonal belongings and recreational equipment off the floor.Strickland's Home designs custom organization systems for closets, pantries, garages, laundry rooms and other residential spaces. Its process considers the dimensions and intended use of each area, along with the homeowner's existing belongings and storage priorities. Homeowners can also explore organization displays at the company's showrooms in Wilmington, North Carolina, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The 83% figure is an estimate, not a guarantee of an individual homeowner's return. Actual resale outcomes can vary with local market conditions, the home's overall condition, project scope, materials, design decisions and buyer preferences. The NAR/NARI estimate applies specifically to closet renovations and should not be assumed to apply to pantry, garage or other organization projects.For more information about custom organization solutions or to request a consultation, visit .ABOUT STRICKLAND'S HOMEFounded in 1941, Strickland's Home is a locally owned provider of custom window treatments and home-organization solutions serving Wilmington, North Carolina; North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and surrounding coastal communities. The company offers custom closets, pantry and garage organization, laundry-room solutions, blinds, shades, shutters, draperies and fabrics.MEDIA CONTACTFred KumpelStrickland's HomePhone: (910) 762-0944Email:...Website:Distributed on behalf of Strickland's Home by MSW Interactive Designs.###

Fred Kumpel

Strickland's Home

910-762-0944

...

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NAR/NARI Report Estimates 83% Cost Recovery for Closet Renovations News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 15, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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