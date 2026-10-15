Breakdancing Battles And Live Mural Painting Headline The Free Two-Night O-Town Walls Block Party In Downtown Ontario

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A 3-on-3 breaking battle with big prizes, crew Style Elements, street skating, beer garden, food trucks and music cap 15 new murals, Oct. 16-17, 5-10 p.m.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 3-on-3 breakdancing battle and artists painting live in the street headline the O-Town Walls Block Party, a free, all-ages festival finale from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, in Downtown Ontario.Both nights open with a freestyle cypher at 5 p.m. and a breaking workshop with legendary crew Style Elements at 6:05 p.m., sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. Friday night's qualifying rounds run from 7:05 to 10 p.m., and the top crews face off in the 3-on-3 Breaking Battle finals Saturday from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m., with thousands of dollars in prizes on the line. A closing ceremony and awards at 9:40 p.m. Saturday wrap up the festival. Dancers can register to compete at breakkonnect/event/4982 or at the Style Elements info booth, which opens at 4 p.m. both days.Around the floor, muralists paint live on temporary walls built for the weekend, alongside a freestyle graffiti wall. A street-skate park with a half pipe, rails and stairs, a dedicated beer garden, food trucks, music and curated vendors round out the night. Parking is free in nearby city lots and structures.The block party caps O-Town Walls Mural Fest, a six-day festival in which artists from Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Korea and across the U.S. paint 15 new permanent murals in the city's historic core, plus a special guest artist leaving surprise murals around town."Public art creates a shared sense of ownership. When residents see their community reflected in these walls, it builds pride, strengthens connection and reminds people that Downtown Ontario belongs to all of us," said Mia Sophia Melle, president and creative director of O-Town Walls.The City's eighth annual Ontario Arts Festival also takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, making it a full day of art downtown.LISTING INFORMATIONWhat: O-Town Walls Block Party, finale of O-Town Walls Mural Fest 2026When: Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, 5-10 p.m. both nights (breaking battle finals Saturday 7:05-9:30 p.m.)Where: 115 S. Palm Ave., Ontario, CA, in the Downtown Ontario Arts DistrictCost: Free admission, all ages, free parkingHighlights: 3-on-3 breaking battle and Style Elements workshop, live mural painting, freestyle graffiti wall, street skate park, beer garden, food trucks, music, vendorsInfo: org/pages/block-party - Instagram @otownwalls_dtoPublic phone: 909-851-2462MEDIA: Photo and video welcome both nights. Interviews, on-site access and high-resolution images are available; press check-in is at Holt x Palm, 115 S. Palm Ave. Interview windows run Thursday and Friday, about 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m.; photo and video around 5:15-6:15 p.m. Logos, photos and approved copy: org/pages/media. Schedule access through Mia Melle, 909-851-2462,....2026 sponsors: City of Ontario, Banc of California, Burrtec, Brookfield Residential, Tilden-Coil, Hofer Ranch, KW Commercial, Mark Christopher Auto, Richland Communities, SRG Commercial, Vida Federal Credit Union, Sherwin-Williams, GoCal, Kaiser Permanente, Lewis Management Corp and Ontario Fire Association 1430.About O-Town WallsO-Town Walls is a public art initiative based in Downtown Ontario, California, using large-scale murals, cultural programming and community events to help create a more vibrant and connected downtown. Each year, O-Town Walls brings established and emerging artists together with property owners, businesses, civic partners and the community to transform blank walls into permanent works of public art. The annual Mural Fest gives visitors the opportunity to watch artists work in real time while exploring Downtown Ontario, supporting local businesses and experiencing the district as an evolving outdoor gallery.

Mia Melle

Holt x Palm

+1 909-851-2462

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Breakdancing battles and live mural painting headline the free two-night O-Town Walls Block Party in Downtown Ontario News Provided By O-Town Walls October 15, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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