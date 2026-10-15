Monitoring Sensors Market Set To Grow Steadily At A 9.6% CAGR Until 2030

Monitoring Sensors Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Monitoring Sensors Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The monitoring sensors market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by technological advances and growing industrial needs. As various sectors increasingly rely on automated systems and real-time data, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Below, we explore the market's current size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Monitoring Sensors Market

The monitoring sensors market has demonstrated strong growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $25.28 billion in 2025 to $27.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to advancements in industrial automation, rising demand for equipment condition monitoring, infrastructure development, greater adoption of industrial safety systems, and wider deployment of environmental monitoring solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its momentum, reaching $40.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include a rising emphasis on predictive maintenance, the proliferation of smart infrastructure, heightened requirements for operational safety and efficiency, growth of connected monitoring networks, and increasing demand for sophisticated sensing technologies. Key trends anticipated to influence the market involve wider adoption of real-time monitoring sensors, enhanced accuracy in sensing technologies, integration of multi-parameter sensors, growth in remote condition monitoring, and advancements in sensor miniaturization and energy-efficient designs.

Understanding Monitoring Sensors and Their Role

Monitoring sensors are electronic devices designed to detect and quantify physical, environmental, or operational parameters, converting these measurements into usable data signals. These signals are then analyzed to enable real-time system monitoring, control, and optimization. Their primary purpose lies in supporting infrastructure and industrial systems to enhance efficiency, safety, and overall performance management.

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How Industrial Automation Is Catalyzing Growth in the Monitoring Sensors Market

One of the principal forces driving growth in the monitoring sensors market is the expanding adoption of industrial automation. This trend involves using control systems, machinery, and digital technologies to operate industrial processes with minimal human intervention, thereby improving productivity, precision, and operational efficiency. Manufacturers face increasing pressure to boost production output while reducing costs and maintaining consistent quality, which fuels the demand for automation solutions.

Industrial automation's rise supports the monitoring sensors market by creating a need for real-time equipment monitoring, process control, and predictive maintenance. These functionalities help reduce downtime and optimize operational workflows. For example, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a nonprofit based in Germany, reported that industrial robot installations in the UK surged by 51%, reaching 3,830 units. Meanwhile, the Americas saw over 50,000 industrial robots installed for the third year in a row, amounting to 55,389 units in 2023. These figures illustrate how expanding automation is propelling the monitoring sensors market forward.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Predictions for Monitoring Sensors

North America held the largest share of the monitoring sensors market in 2025, demonstrating its established position within this industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The comprehensive market analysis includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough global perspective on where growth opportunities lie.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Monitoring Sensors Market Set to Grow Steadily at a 9.6% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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