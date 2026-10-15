Odisha To Begin Door-To-Door Survey From Oct 26 For Panchayat And ULB Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Odisha State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi on Thursday announced that a door-to-door survey will begin on October 26 to prepare transparent and error-free electoral rolls for the 2027 Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Padhi stated that“the survey will be conducted to ensure that the electoral rolls are transparent, accurate and properly organised in view of the upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections. The personnel engaged for the exercise will visit every household from October 26 and collect the required information.”

He further added that information related to the voter list will be verified through the survey, and emphasis will be placed on inclusion of the eligible voters' names in the list correctly. The survey and subsequent preparation of the electoral rolls will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

As per the schedule announced on Thursday, the draft electoral rolls will be published on January 1, 2027, allowing voters to verify their names and other details.

Voters will have 20 days to file claims and objections in case of errors, discrepancies or issues relating to names in the rolls.

Specific forms will be used for rural, urban and municipal corporation areas to add names, correct details or delete ineligible entries from the electoral rolls.

Applications for inclusion of names or correction of details can be submitted through Claim Form 16 in rural areas, Form III in urban areas and Form VII in municipal corporation areas. Similarly, objections seeking deletion of names can be filed through Form 17 in rural areas, Form IV in urban areas and Form VIII in municipal corporation areas.

After publication of the draft electoral rolls, the claims and objections received will be examined at the level of the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Necessary action will be taken in accordance with the rules. Following completion of the process, the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10. This will enable the preparation of electoral rolls for the upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections to be completed within the prescribed schedule.

Various field-level personnel will be engaged to ensure smooth implementation of the survey. Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Jal Sathis, Swachh Sathis and ASHA workers will visit households to collect the required information.

For proper implementation and regular monitoring of the exercise, Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs), Booth-Level Officer Supervisors, AEROs and EROs will discharge their respective responsibilities.

The survey aims to list all family members sequentially in the same ward and polling booth, link household voters to a unique house number, and involve political parties through booth-level agents.