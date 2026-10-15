Maharashtra Electoral Roll Revision: CEO Launches Special Drive To Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major push to achieve 100 per cent voter registration ahead of upcoming electoral processes, the Office of the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alongside the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday announced a state-wide special drive for the inclusion of new and left-out voters.

The official press note released on Thursday by the General Administration Department underlines the ECI's primary mandate: "No eligible voter to be left out of the Electoral Roll."

"To guarantee complete coverage across all Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, the election authority has deployed a massive administrative workforce, including 36 District Election Officers (DEOs), 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 7,100 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 1,00,253 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This extensive proactive campaign will run continuously to reach all unrepresented and newly eligible citizens across the state," the statement said.

Citizens are urged to check their names in the draft electoral roll immediately.

Any claims, inclusions, or objections must be submitted before October 26.

To assist voters on the ground, special camps will be organised directly at all polling station locations across Maharashtra on two upcoming weekends on October 17-18 and October 24-25.

All polling station locations statewide (Booth Level Officers) will be physically present to assist voters.

Maharashtra CEO S. Chockalingam has outlined specific standard forms for electoral roll updates and corrections.

"Form-6 Application Form for New Voters: Voter enrolment is a year-round process. Any new or left-out voter can submit Form-6 at any time of the year. Form 7 Objection Form: For raising objections against proposed inclusions or requesting the deletion of a name from the existing roll. Form 8 Correction and Transfer Form: Used for shifting of residence, corrections in entries, replacement of EPIC (Voter ID card), or marking Persons with Disabilities (PwD)," the statement said.

"Voters experiencing issues with electoral roll entries or seeking guidance on filing forms can access immediate support. Toll-Free Voter Helpline: 1950. Helpdesks: Set up during office hours at District Election Officer (District level) and Electoral Registration Officer (Assembly Constituency level) offices and Online Portal: Complete helpline details and district lists are available at," the statement added.