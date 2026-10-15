Delhi: DDA To Conduct Draw Of Lots For Dwarka Golf Course Lifetime Membership Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The DDA will conduct a draw of lots on Friday for allotment of Lifetime Membership under the Government and Non-Government categories to Dwarka Golf Course, an official said.

The draw of lots will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the Auction Hall, D-Block, DDA, Vikas Sadan, INA, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official in a statement.

A total of 53 membership slots are available under the Government category and 469 slots under the Non-Government category, the statement said.

Against these slots, 392 eligible applicants have been identified under the Government category and 1,113 eligible applicants under the Non-Government category, it said.

The draw of lots will be conducted separately for both categories. The proceedings will be webcast live on YouTube to enable applicants to witness the draw. Applicants can watch the live webcast on YouTube (link:, it said.

The Lifetime Membership fee is Rs 3.50 lakh for the Government Category and Rs 7.50 lakh for the Non-Government Category.

Besides, three-year Membership is available at Rs 1.20 lakh for the Government Category and Rs 2.50 lakh for the Non-Government Category, while the 5-Year Membership fee is Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 4.50 lakh, respectively. All membership fees are exclusive of 18 per cent GST.

The 18-hole championship Dwarka Golf Course, inaugurated in 2024, spans 158 acres in Sector 24, Dwarka, featuring a 7,377-yard layout and expansive greens. The facility also has a 375-yard driving range with 52 bays.

The golf course offers a comprehensive range of modern amenities, including a clubhouse, restaurant, snack kiosks, cafeteria, conference hall, multi-purpose hall, tech studio, lecture hall, pro-shops, equipment fitment studio, swimming pool and a wellness centre, the statement said.

A Golf Academy as a Centre of Excellence is also being established to nurture young and aspiring golfers, it said.