Global Sporting Icons Have Taken On 30×30. Now Dubai Fitness Challenge Asks: What's Your 30×30?
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
Dubai Fitness Challenge returns from 31 October to 29 November 2026
More than 16 million participants have joined the Challenge across nine editions since its launch in 2017
From Anthony Joshua and Sir Mo Farah to Rory McIlroy, global sporting icons have joined Dubai Fitness Challenge over the years, as the public is invited to write the next chapter with #WhatsYour30x30
Residents and visitors invited to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment