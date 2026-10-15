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Global Sporting Icons Have Taken On 30×30. Now Dubai Fitness Challenge Asks: What's Your 30×30?

Global Sporting Icons Have Taken On 30×30. Now Dubai Fitness Challenge Asks: What's Your 30×30?


Date: 2026-10-15 12:30:33

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Dubai Fitness Challenge returns from 31 October to 29 November 2026 More than 16 million participants have joined the Challenge across nine editions since its launch in 2017 From Anthony Joshua and Sir Mo Farah to Rory McIlroy, global sporting icons have joined Dubai Fitness Challenge over the years, as the public is invited to write the next chapter with #WhatsYour30x30 Residents and visitors invited to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Dubai Fitness Challenge, returns from 31 October to 29 November 2026 for its landmark 10th edition. To mark the milestone, DFC is looking back at some of the global sporting icons who have joined the Challenge over the past nine editions, while inviting residents and visitors to sign up and take their place in its next chapter. Since launching in 2017 with 786,000 participants, DFC has grown into one of the world's largest community fitness movements, with more than 3 million participants taking part in 2025 alone. Over the past nine editions, some of the world's greatest athletes have stepped onto Dubai's stage, not just to compete, but to move alongside the community, inspiring residents of all ages and abilities to find their own way to move. Now, as DFC enters its landmark 10th year, the city is being asked one simple question: What's your 30×30? In the very first edition in 2017, two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua set the tone by boxing atop the Burj Al Arab helipad, the 'world's highest boxing ring', before leading the closing workout at Festival City in front of thousands. The following year, Sir Mo Farah, the four-time Olympic gold medallist, brought his championship pedigree to the Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village, leading community running sessions that welcomed participants of all abilities. In 2019, fitness coach Joe Wicks made headlines by parachuting onto Skydive Dubai to lead the region's largest-ever HIIT class, before filming a workout at the base of the Burj Khalifa for his millions of YouTube followers worldwide. 2020 brought football royalty to Dubai Sports World, as Ballon d'Or winner Luis Figo headlined a legends' friendly alongside Carles Puyol, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Eric Abidal and Míchel Salgado, giving fans a rare chance to watch and meet some of football's greatest names. In 2021, DFC delivered one of its most historic moments yet, as professional free runner and parkour athlete Lynn Jung became the first woman to run on the exterior of the Burj Khalifa, a feat that captured global attention and racked up more than 120,000 video views within hours of launch. In 2024, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos was on the ground at NAS Sports Complex, training the next generation of young athletes and competition winners at an exclusive football clinic. And in 2025, world number two golfer Rory McIlroy discussed the 30×30 Challenge during the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, praising His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision for active living. His participation reflected DFC's growing reach and the global recognition of its simple 30×30 message. While global sporting names have helped put DFC on the global stage, the challenge has always been powered by the millions of people who take part every year. “Over the past nine editions, we've been fortunate to welcome some of the world's most recognised athletes who share our passion for movement,” said Yaqoob Mohammad, Manager, Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.” From our Fitness Villages and flagship events to parks, beaches, schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods across Dubai, millions of people have made 30×30 their own. As we celebrate our 10th edition, 'What's your 30×30?' is an invitation for everyone to find their own way to move and be part of the next chapter..” With the 10th edition set to be the biggest yet, DFC is calling on Dubai residents, families, workplaces, schools and community groups to sign up and take part. The concept remains simple: complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, however you choose to do it is entirely up to you. As DFC prepares to mark a decade of movement, the next chapter belongs to everyone taking part. From a walk around the neighbourhood to a flagship event alongside thousands of others, every 30 minutes counts. The question is simple: What's your 30×30? Register for free at and discover #WhatsYour30x30 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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