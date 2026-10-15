National Squash League Kicks Off Fourth Season With Star-Studded Matchups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Excitment Continues to Build for Professional Team Squash

Philadelphia, PA October 15, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Squash League (NSL) kicks off its fourth season on Friday, October 16, 2026, bringing together some of the world's top professional squash players for another exciting season of team-based competition. Opening night features the Greenwich Panthers hosting the New York Knights at SquashBridge in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with former World No. 1 Mohamed El Shorbagy headlining the Knights' lineup. The action continues Saturday, October 17, with two matches: the SONO Sharks hosting the New York Queens in South Norwalk, featuring Egyptian stars Salma Hany, Fayrouz Aboelkheir, and Farida Mohamed; and the defending men's champion Chicago Grizzlies hosting the Lake Erie Beacons at the University Club of Chicago, led by former World No. 1 and World Champion Karim Abdel Gawad.

“The continued growth in participation from the world's best squash professionals, fan support at exciting venues and growing adoption of the NSL team format at all levels makes for the most exciting season yet,” Said NSL CEO Spencer Lovejoy.“Team squash is on the move!”

The following weekend, on Saturday, October 24, the Atlanta Tornados host the Carolina Pirates at Atlanta Community Squash, featuring Colombian squash legend Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and American star Timmy Brownell. The season continues with matches in Philadelphia, Louisville, Washington DC, Nashville, Cleveland, New York, Seattle, and Charleston, culminating in the NSL Playoffs on March 5–7, 2027, at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia. With 16 franchises competing across the men's and women's leagues, the NSL continues to showcase its innovative format featuring timed periods, substitutions, power plays, and team strategy. Fans can watch matches live and find the full schedule, tickets, and broadcast information at.

The National Squash League (NSL) is expanding its global reach for the 2026–27 season through major broadcast distribution partnerships with SQUASHTV, DAZN, and Disney+. These agreements will bring professional team squash to audiences around the world, making the league's innovative competition format and world-class athletes more accessible than ever. SQUASHTV, the Professional Squash Association's official streaming platform, will carry NSL matches live and free of charge. DAZN will distribute NSL matches across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and Canada, while Disney+ will bring the league to viewers throughout Latin America. Fans can also watch live matches through the NSL's official YouTube channel.

The National Squash League (NSL) announced a landmark partnership with iHeartMedia, naming the company the Official Audio Media Partner and title sponsor of the 2026–27 season.

These partnerships represent a significant milestone in the NSL's continued growth, expanding the league's international visibility as squash prepares for its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Featuring some of the world's biggest squash stars, including Mostafa Asal, Diego Elias, Olivia Weaver, and Mohamed El Shorbagy, the NSL brings a fast-paced, team-based format to established global streaming platforms. With live matches, highlights, and additional league content available across its broadcast partners, the NSL continues to introduce professional squash to new audiences across the United States and worldwide.

The mission of the National Squash League is to reinvent squash through fast-paced team competition featuring the world's most elite athletes, unforgettable fan experiences, and modern sports entertainment-making the game more exciting to watch, easier to connect with, and impossible to ignore. The NSL has both men and women leagues. For More Information on the National Squash League visit

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