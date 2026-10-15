Spineway : NINE-MONTH REVENUE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release / Ecully, October 15, 2026 – 6 p.m. NINE-MONTH REVENUE: €8 MILLION Continued structuring to optimize supply and

support the growth strategy Appointment of Erwan Martin as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

In thousands of euros 2026 2025 Change

as a % Q3 revenue 2,287 3,045 -25% Q2 revenue 3,565 2,745 +30% Q1 revenue 2,177 2,828 -23% 9M revenue 8,029 8,618 -7%

Unaudited consolidated data

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, recorded revenue of €2.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with €3.0 million in the same period in 2023. The uneven trend in quarterly sales in 2026 (-23% in Q1, +30% in Q2, -25% in Q3) reflects supply chain challenges with certain subcontractors, despite sales momentum generally remaining strong.

For the first nine months, consolidated revenue was €8.0 million, down 7% year-on-year.

In France, nine-month revenue rose by 4% to €3.9 million, while sales in Europe edged down (-3%) to €1.6 million.

In international markets (accounting for 51% of consolidated revenue in the nine months to September 30, 2026), the performance was more mixed.

In Asia, nine-month sales grew strongly to €1.9 million (+27%), driven by the ramp-up of new accounts and continued strong demand for the Group's disc prostheses.

By contrast, Latin America experienced a decline to €1.9 million (-33%), impacted by supply constraints on specific product ranges and a temporary slowdown related to national elections in several countries. However, this region remains a high-potential market for the Group, which has refreshed its distribution network there and will soon receive marketing authorizations in key countries for its arthrodesis and intervertebral disc replacement product lines.

In the Middle East and Africa, business rebounded in the third quarter, although not enough to offset a first half severely impacted by a collapse in sales due to regional conflict. Over nine months, regional revenue was €0.3 million (-25%).

Appointment of Erwan Martin as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Stéphane Le Roux, Chairman and CEO of Spineway, is pleased to announce

the appointment of Erwan Martin as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. He previously served as the Group's Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Erwan Martin will support executive management in steering Group operations and executing its growth strategy.

Next event :

January 26, 2027 – 2026 revenue

SHAREHOLDER WEBINAR

Spineway will discuss its latest news and outlook during a webinar

on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. CEST.

Register here.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

ISIN: FR001400N2P2 – ALSPW

Contacts:

Spineway Group

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

+33 (0)806 706 060 Aelium

Investor relations

Isabelle Desmottes

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