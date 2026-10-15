Oatey Co. Names George Clowtis Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing & Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that George Clowtis has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing & Logistics.

Clowtis brings more than 30 years of supply chain leadership experience spanning sourcing, procurement, logistics and operations. He joins Oatey from Associated Materials, an exterior building products manufacturer, where he spent more than a decade in executive leadership roles and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Procurement.

Throughout his career, Clowtis has led initiatives focused on strengthening procurement strategies, improving supply chain resilience and optimizing logistics operations across complex manufacturing environments. His previous experience also includes leadership roles with Goodman Manufacturing and Electrolux.

In his new role, Clowtis will lead Oatey's global sourcing and logistics functions, with responsibility for advancing supplier strategy, supply continuity, transportation and logistics capabilities, and overall supply chain performance. He will also oversee Oatey's Asia operations and Value Optimization Office, helping support operational excellence, customer service and long-term profitable growth.

“Oatey has a strong reputation, a trusted portfolio of brands and a clear commitment to serving its customers,” said Clowtis.“I'm excited to join the organization and work with the team to build on that foundation by strengthening our sourcing and logistics capabilities and supporting the company's continued growth.”

“George brings deep supply chain expertise and a strong track record of leading transformation across sourcing, procurement and logistics,” said Scott Voisinet, Chief Operating Officer at Oatey.“His experience and leadership will be important as we continue strengthening our global supply chain and building capabilities that support our customers and our long-term growth.”

Clowtis holds a bachelor's degree in materials and logistics management with a focus in supply chain from Michigan State University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

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